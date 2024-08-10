Posted in: Adult Swim, Anime, Preview, Rick and Morty, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, anime, preview, rick and morty

Rick and Morty Teaser Trailer Offers Our Best Look Yet at Anime Series

With the series kicking off on Thursday, August 15th, here's our best look yet at Adult Swim and Takashi Sano's Rick and Morty: The Anime.

Okay, maybe it's time for an intervention. Because we're afraid that if we get any more teasers, trailers, sneak previews, or official clips from Adult Swim and Takashi Sano's (Tower of God) upcoming Rick and Morty: The Anime, there won't be anything left to watch. With that said, we're going to be a raging hypocrite because the teaser trailer that was released today has done the best job yet of laying out some of the specific storylines that will be in play. Also, we like how the voice actors are meshing with characters that we've come to know and love through the Emmy Award-winning animated series while still making them their own.

Here's our latest look at Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, set to premiere the English Language Dub on Thursday, August 15th at midnight (with English Language Subtitles airing on the following Saturdays):

In the 10-episode anime series, Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being. The Japanese and English voice actors, respectively, include Rick – Youhei Tadano / Joe Daniels, Morty – Keisuke Chiba / Gabriel Regojo, Summer – Akiha Matsui / Donna Bella Litton, Jerry – Manabu Muraji / Joe Daniels, and Beth – Takako Fuji / Patricia Duran. Here's a look back at the previously released sneak peeks & first looks, as well as the first-look preview released during SDCC 2023 that offered a look at the opening credits and Sano discussing what the series plans to bring to the franchise and more:

Rick and Morty: The Anime is written and directed by Sano and is produced for Adult Swim by Sola Entertainment, with Jason Demarco and Joseph Chou serving as executive producers.

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at other previously released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that continues the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

