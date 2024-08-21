Posted in: Adult Swim, Anime, Preview, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, anime, preview, rick and morty

Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 2 Preview: Rick's Lost and Found

Adult Swim and Takashi Sano's (Tower of God) Rick and Morty: The Anime teases Rick-on-Rick action in this sneak preview of Episode 2.

After a series opener that still has us trying to figure out what's real and what's not – par the course for anything having to do with the Emmy Award-winning animated series – Adult Swim and Takashi Sano's (Tower of God) Rick and Morty: The Anime returns this week with its second chapter. In the following clip (waiting for you above), Space Beth sees an opportunity to take out the Galactic Federation while Summer tries convincing her that Rick is in very real trouble. Speaking of, it looks like Rick is about to have a very tense heart-to-heart with himself – okay, not himself. You know what we mean. A version of himself. Don't force us to say "variant" because we feel like Marvel might sue us. Anyway, you get the point…

Here's a look at an early preview for this Thursday's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, "Fighting Mother," followed by a look back at the dimension-hopping duo's previous side adventures:

Rick and Morty: The Anime is written and directed by Sano and is produced for Adult Swim by Sola Entertainment, with Jason Demarco and Joseph Chou serving as executive producers.

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at other previously released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that continues the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

