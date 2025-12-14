Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty: Things Could Get Personal Between Morty & Evil Morty

With Rick and Morty Season 9 expected next fall, we pitch how things could get very ugly (and very personal) between Morty and Evil Morty.

Article Summary Speculating how Morty could react if Time Jessica sides with Evil Morty in Rick and Morty Season 9.

Recapping Jessica's transformation into a "time god" after being trapped in a time-altered dimension.

Imagining a heated rivalry between Morty and Evil Morty if Jessica joins Evil Morty's side romantically.

Season 9 updates from showrunners hint at big changes, with Seasons 10 and 11 already in development.

With Adult Swim's Rick and Morty most likely not returning for its ninth season until next fall (more on that below), it's giving us a lot of time to speculate about what could be on the horizon and to make our humble pitches for situations and scenarios that would be interesting. For example, we would love to see how Morty would deal with learning that Jessica (or "Time Jessica") was now on Evil Morty's side – possibly even in a relationship with him.

In a nutshell, S05E01: "Mort Dinner Rick Andre" (written by Jeff Loveness and directed by Jacob Hair) saw Rick and trying to make peace with Mr. Nimbus after a critically injured Rick, with Morty at the wheel, crashed into the ocean – one place that Mr. Nimbus has forbidden Rick from going. Their peace deal happens to be going down while Morty and Jessica are attempting to have a date – so, of course, Rick needed Morty to fetch wine from a dimension where time moves much faster than Morty's reality.

Things do not go well, with a mission of revenge resulting in Jessica being sucked into the dimension. After being rescued, Jessica reveals that she was fully conscious while trapped inside a crystal, as time passed outside of the crystal. The experience left Jessica changed, sharing with Morty how she had essentially become one with time and space and needed to continue her journey (even referring to herself as a time god)… without Morty.

Wouldn't it be great if the next time we see "Time Jessica," she's with Evil Morty? It would make perfect sense. If "Time Jessica" has truly evolved as we're left to assume, it would make perfect sense that she would be attracted to a more evolved Morty. On the flip side, as cold and detached as Evil Morty may seem, we have a feeling that there's more than enough regular Morty in him to find himself attracted to her (even if he tries fighting against it).

The fact that it would twist the knife on Morty would be an added bonus. Imagine Rick being in the position of having to dial back Morty, who would be looking to do pretty much anything and everything to win Jessica back and make Evil Morty look bad. Let's not forget that Evil Morty made it clear that he was looking for Rick and Morty to leave him alone, and that he has precisely the device he needs (courtesy of Rick Prime) to make sure that happens.

Rick and Morty Showrunner, EP Offer Seasons 9, 10 & 11 Updates

In September, Showrunner/EP Scott Marder and EP Steve Levy took part in a Reddit AMA, offering the latest updates on how things were looking with Season 9 and beyond, while also dropping some clues to what's to come. In terms of the animated series' future, Levy shared that they "have season 9 in post, 10 in production, and 11 writing, so we are a lot further along than you think." Marder believes Season 8 will be hitting Adult Swim in Fall 2026. When asked if they believe the series will get a 13th season, Levy shared, "I believe we will," while Marder responded, "The lease on my Mazda Miata certainly hopes so!"

When asked to apply the Harmontown "Olives" rating (5 olives being bad, one olive being good), Levy responded, "Season 9 is 1 Olive and 10 is 0 Olives. Actually, that's tough. I could go either way with those seasons. They are both some of our best work." For those who think the Emmy Award-winning series has lost its edge, Marder teased that Season 9 should take care of that: "I would say Season 9 will convince everyone we've got a full tank of gas left in us." Later in the AMA, Marder would add, "The episode ideas are still REALLY flowing, and Rick still has plenty of mean left in him."

