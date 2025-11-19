Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: ricky gervais

Ricky Gervais Stand-Up Special "Mortality" Hits Netflix on Dec. 30th

Netflix and Ricky Gervais are set to unleash Ricky Gervais: Mortality across streaming screens on December 30th, in time for the new year.

Netflix subscribers will be able to ring in the new year with Ricky Gervais when the actor and comedian unleashes Ricky Gervais: Mortality on December 30th. With the streaming service promising that "no topic is off limits," the stand-up special highlights Gervais's recent comedy tour, which ran across the UK, US, Europe, and Canada. Filmed during the London Palladium show, Netflix's official description claims that the special "further solidifies his reputation as one of the most influential voices in comedy," offering "brutally honest and darkly funny" reflections on life, death, and everything in between. "I think 'Mortality' is my most honest and confessional show so far, and also my favourite tour. I still can't believe what a privilege it is to fly around the world making people laugh," Gervais shared in a statement.

Gervais is no stranger to the streaming service, having released three previous stand-up specials (Humanity in 2018, Supernature in 2022, and Armageddon in 2023) and scripted series such as Derek and After Life. In September, Netflix announced a green light for the adult animated series Alley Cats, starring Gervais, Diane Morgan, Tom Basden, and Kerry Godliman. Netflix's Ricky Gervais: Mortality is written and performed by Gervais, with Clyde Holcroft producing and John L Spencer directing. Duncan Hayes serves as executive producer, bringing the project together behind the scenes to support Gervais's latest stand-up outing.

Known for his take-no-prisoners, headline-grabbing takedowns of the entertainment industry as host of the Golden Globes, Gervais didn't shy away from topics – and did it all with a cold pint in his hand. But would he ever return? On social media earlier this year, a fan asked Gervais, "How much to do it again?" Based on The Office co-creator's response, it sounds like Gervais is offering the ceremony's organizers a deep discount – as long as they love it a bit closer to home. "Free if they do it in Hampstead. Otherwise, $2 million," Gervais replied. Here's a look at what Gervais had to share when asked what his price would be to get him to come back to host:

Free if they do it in Hampstead. Otherwise, $2 million. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 4, 2025 Show Full Tweet

