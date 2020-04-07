Ring of Honor Launches ROHStrong Initiative for Charity Relief

Wrestling promotion Ring of Honor announced ROHStrong, a partnership with the Salvation Army on Monday. In partnership with the Salvation Army, the program is intended to provide relief to people economically affected by COVID-19. Ring of Honor will sell a special ROHStrong t-shirt and donate the proceeds to the Salvation Army. The shirt will be available online through Ring of Honor's merchandise store. The program is part of a large initiative from Ring of Honor's parent company, Sinclair Broadcast Group.

ROHStrong Serves as Part of ROHCares

"Ring of Honor wants to spread the message that we are all in this together and our unity will strengthen our resolve during these trying times," The company said in a press release. "With that goal, ROH has launched the ROHStrong initiative as part of its #ROHCares commitment." ROHCares is a general charitable program from the pro wrestling company. Functions of ROHCares include "top ROH stars visiting children's hospitals, local Boys & Girls Clubs and the company providing veterans with free tickets to live events through a partnership with VetTix."

The partnership comes via Sinclair Broadcast Group, Ring of Honor's parent company. Sinclair operates 191 television stations in 89 markets. The ROHStrong t-shirt comes in sizes ranging from small to 5x-large. It can be purchased for $24.99 at this link. Sinclair launched its "Sinclair Cares, Your Neighbor Needs You" program on March 31st with an initial goal of raising $100,000 for the Salvation Army. As of today, the program has raised $300,000 so far.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Sinclair Broadcast Group has been criticized for its conservative bent. The Salvation Army has also come under fire for similar reasons. However, I don't think anyone would criticize them for a charitable effort like this one. Now is the time for everyone to come together as a community and help each other get through this crisis. I commend ROH and Sinclair for using their platform to provide relief to those in need during these difficult times. You can learn more about the ROHStrong and ROHCares initiatives on their website.