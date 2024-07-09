Posted in: Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: animation, cartoon network, opinion, warner bros discovery

#RIPCartoonNetwork Gets AWI, IATSE Clarity But Animation Fears Remain

Animation Workers Ignited and IATSE clarified #RIPCartoonNetwork while also standing firm on their message regarding the animation industry.

On Monday, the Animation Workers Ignited (AWI) ran a #RIPCartoonNetwork social media campaign to shine a brighter spotlight and dial up the bullhorn on the plight of the animation industry. Once the saviors of the entertainment industry during the pandemic times, the folks who bring the animated art that we love were "thanked" by studios and streamers who now see them as disposable as they looked to cut production costs, build up tax write-offs by making animated series "disappear," outsource production work overseas, and shift the focus away from original animated series and onto projects that could work with existing IPs (Marvel, DC, "Harry Potter," etc.).

But some people took issue with the hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork, claiming it to be misinformation because it gave people the impression that the network was going away (which it isn't). Did it lose half of its programming day to Adult Swim (which we love, by the way)? Yes, and that's something that's definitely worth noting. From our perspective, we assumed right from the start that they were talking about Cartoon Network as it used to be being "RIP," as the video accompanying the hashtag explains. To clarify the message, both AWWI and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) took to social media to reaffirm that "Cartoon Network still exists as a brand and channel" while also standing behind the points made regarding what has "led to less jobs for animation workers.

For clarity, the original Cartoon Network Studios is gone. Cartoon Network still exists as a brand and channel. Outsourcing and corporate mergers have led to less jobs for animation workers. #RIPCartoonNetwork — Animation Workers Ignited (@AWorkersIgnited) July 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

For clarity, the original Cartoon Network Studios is gone. Cartoon Network still exists as a brand and channel. Outsourcing and corporate mergers have led to less jobs for animation workers. #RIPCartoonNetwork — IATSE // #IASolidarity (@IATSE) July 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In the animated video below, Adam Conover and Alex Hirsh walk us through the brutal realities of how the studios and streamers have treated those who make up the animation industry in what we're hoping will be a bigger "call to arms" for fans and the rest of the entertainment industry to defend animation. Here's a look at the animated video posted by AWI on Monday, along with a rundown of the team that put it together, as well as a link to the survey for The Animation Guild (TAG) members:

Cartoon Network is dead?!?! Spread the word about what's at stake for animation!!! Post about your favorite Cartoon Network shows using #RIPCartoonNetwork Active members of TAG can help by filling out your survey! Today (7/8) is the last day! pic.twitter.com/dHNMvA1q0A — Animation Workers Ignited (@AWorkersIgnited) July 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

