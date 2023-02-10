Ripley: Andrew Scott-Starring Series Moving from Showtime to Netflix Showtime's Andrew Scott-starring series adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels has moved from Showtime to Netflix.

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly two years since we last reported on Showtime's Andrew Scott (Fleabag)-starring drama series Ripley. But today brings a very good reason to check back in on the latest take on Patricia Highsmith's bestselling Tom Ripley novels, with Deadline Hollywood reporting that the series has moved from the cable channel to Netflix (though Showtime and Netflix reps have not commented). With the eight-episode limited series (though reportedly open for additional runs) in post-production ahead of an expected late 2023/early 2024 release, reports are that executive producer Garrett Basch & WME began exploring a love not long after the news that Showtime (soon to become Paramount+ on Showtime) was looking to expand the universes of its Billions and Dexter franchises.

Stemming from series writer and director Steven Zaillian (Schindler's List, The Night Of), the series focuses on Tom Ripley (Scott)- a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York who finds himself hired by a wealthy man to try to convince his vagabond son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), who is living a comfortable, trust-funded ex-patriot life in Italy, to return home. Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder. Dakota Fanning ("The Alienist" series) was cast as Marge Sherwood, an American living in Italy who grows to suspect that some seriously dark motives underlie the affability of Mr. Ripley.

Zaillian's plan is to adapt each of Highsmith's five novels, with each book receiving its own eight-episode season. The five books in the series include The Talented Mr. Ripley, Ripley Under Ground, Ripley's Game, The Boy Who Followed Ripley, and Ripley Underwater. While the majority of the series will be filmed in Italy under the supervision of line producer Enzo Sisti (The Two Popes, No Time to Die)- including locations around the Italian island of Capri, nearby island Ischia, the Amalfi Coast, and Rome and Palermo- additional filming will also take place in New York. Ripley is co-produced by Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights. Zaillian is set to executive produce the series alongside Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy, and Philipp Keel of Diogenes. Scott is also serving as a producer on the project, and there is currently no expected premiere window for the series.