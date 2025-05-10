Rivals Season 2 In Production: 4 More Episodes, David Tennant Returns

Season 2 will cover the second half of the Cooper novel – it's over 600 pages long – and will see careers, marriages, and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can't stay hidden for long. Did you really think Tennant's character, the ghastly Lord Tony Beddington, was really dead from that bonk on the head? O ye of little cliffhanger faith! Dame Jilly Cooper – for she has been knighted, peasants! – said, "It was magical working with Happy Prince and Disney+ on the first season and seeing everyone fall head over heels for my beloved characters."

Executive producers and showrunners Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Alexander Lamb said, "We are so excited to be returning to Rutshire for an extended stay of twelve episodes for season two of Rivals. It's very special to have the same team return in front of and behind the cameras, and we cannot wait to share more of Jilly's world with our audience".

Rivals is streaming on Hulu and Disney+ worldwide so that everyone in the world can watch the British upper classes of the 1980s bonk and commit adultery for either envy or schadenfreude. When you add country mansions and fashions to that mix, you really can't lose. Never underestimate the fans of Jilly Cooper's bestselling bonkbuster novels all over the world – we're talking about at least four generations of fans who have been buying and reading them since the 1980s!