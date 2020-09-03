Riverdale: Marisol Nichols' Real-Life Crime Fighting Getting Series

Riverdale actress Marisol Nichols, who plays Hermione Lodge on the long-running The CW series, has been busy off-camera for the past several years volunteering her time and talents in a real-life version of "To Catch a Predator." Now, Sony Pictures Television has bought the rights and is developing her exploits into a television series.

Back in May of this year, Marie Claire posted a story detailing the actress' involvement in sting operations designed to bring down child predators soliciting sex with minors. In the article, Nichols talks about her own personal history with having been sexually abused at a party as an 11-year-old and starting a nonprofit organization aimed at putting an end to child trafficking, Foundation for a Slavery Free World.

In the article, Nichols mentions she has been volunteering as a "bait" for sting operations since 2014. In these operations, she flies out to where law enforcement agents have set up the sting in a motel room and lends her acting ability to assist in luring the predators to the bait room, which is filled with cops who arrest those who show up. A personal ad is posted online and Nichols will chat or talk to the predators as either a parent pimping out their child or even throwing her voice and speaking as a child over the phone as a "proof of life" of sorts.

Nichols is set to star in the upcoming "Saw" franchise reboot Spiral with Chris Rock in addition to finishing out her storyline during the early episodes of the fifth season of Riverdale. Her stint on the series was supposed to end with this spring with the fourth season, but due to COVID-19 cutting the season short, the decision was made to extend some of the storylines as well as her and costar Skeet Ulrich's roles on the show at least through the season's previously-announced time jump. With the project still very early in development, Nichols is expected to executive produce though it isn't clear if she will have an on-screen role.