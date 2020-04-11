Riverdale Preview for Wicked Little Town Hits A High Protest Note

After having to sit things out for an extra week, The CW's Riverdale returns next week for this season's highly-anticipated musical episode. Despite my preference, they are not doing Les Miserables but the entire school finds itself up-in-arms and backing Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) when his performance in the variety show is banned because "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" is not appropriate for high school, according to Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith), the fascist school principal. Enter Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), the voice for the oppressed, Queen B of Riverdale High, and arch-enemy of Principal Honey. He told a student "no" for a very valid reason? Time to revolt, because how very dare he? He acts like he's the principal or something.

So Cheryl leads the entire student body in the "peaceful protest" where they all don blond wigs and dress like the titular character in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" in support of Kevin's artistic freedom (or something – I think Cheryl just relishes any opportunity to both dress up and terrorize Principal Honey). At any rate, provoking the principal or not, we're not seeing anything of Riverdale until next week. "But Eden," you may ask, "I swear it was supposed to come back on the April 8?" You would be correct, dear reader. Emphasis on "would be." Why was it not back last week, as previously promised? We're not entirely sure, but I bet it has to do with COVID-19, or Coronavirus.

Riverdale was pre-empted last week for a re-run of the Arrowverse mega-crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths" that originally aired last December and January of this year. The rerun was followed by an all-new Nancy Drew ("The Girl in the Locket"), which we thought was a little odd. My two cents on all this? They likely don't have a good stockpile of new episodes of the DC universe shows or Riverdale, but they have an abundance of other dramas, like Nancy Drew, Roswell New Mexico, Charmed, and Dynasty. Hence the re-run of "Crisis," which accounts for five hours of their prime time programming last week. That means it's an easy way to fill the schedule with limited episodes of a hit series for the foreseeable future. Who knows when shows will be allowed to go back into production? Until then, it's likely a game of rationing what few new episodes we have ready to air. Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will be back in full force next week – that's Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. only on The CW.