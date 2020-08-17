Riverdale: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Signals Season 5 Pre-Prod Start

The fourth season of The CW's Riverdale was filled was nearly as much drama and heartbreak behind the scenes as it was offering on camera. Starting off with the tragic loss of Luke Perry and then finding the season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, fans were wondering when they would be seeing the series again. Well, series creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had some good news to share on Monday when it comes to that, releasing word (and a creepy piece of key art) that pre-production on the fifth season had officially started.

As for what fans can expect from the fifth season, Aguirre-Sacasa is already on record stating that prom, graduation, and other important senior year drama will still be covered- before a time jump kicks in after what's expected to be the first three episodes: "We've been talking and planning on doing a time jump, and of course, usually time jumps happen in-between seasons because there's a tease at the very end. So what we're doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump… after those three episodes."

Here's a look at Aguirre-Sacasa's Instagram post, where he shares the good news with the fans:

The fourth season of RIVERDALE begins with a farewell and tribute to Fred (Luke Perry). As Independence Day approaches, Archie (KJ Apa) receives a phone call that will forever change his life. Through an emotional journey, supported by his girlfriend Veronica (Camila Mendes) and best friends Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Archie and the citizens of Riverdale grieve the loss of the town's heart and soul, Fred Andrews.

Our story continues with senior year at Riverdale High, which means varsity football games, cheerleading, back-to-school parties, and college applications. Archie, wanting to give back to the community that his father cared so much about, will turn the El Royale Boxing Club into a community center for at-risk teens with the help of his pals Munroe "Mad Dog" Moore and Reggie (Charles Melton). Betty has a lot to uncover this season, including the whereabouts of her mother Alice (Mädchen Amick). With the help of her long-lost step-brother Charles, her ex-best friend Kevin (Casey Cott), and some insider information, will Betty be able to save her mother and sister Polly from the Farm?

Meanwhile, with Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermione (Marisol Nichols) in jail for crimes they most certainly did commit, Veronica finds herself in an empty Pembrooke apartment, which means lots of un-chaperoned alone time for the Core Four. But the arrival of her older sister Hermosa has left her with much to worry about. Elsewhere, after submitting a short story to a writing contest, Jughead receives an offer to spend his senior year at the elite Stonewall Preparatory School. Jughead is surprised when his father, Sheriff FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich), reveals that Jughead's grandfather also attended Stonewall Prep, but only for a few months before he was kicked out—a fact which triggers Jughead's detective skills…

Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is living in full Gothic glory—in a household that includes her beloved girlfriend Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), Nana Rose, her twin niece and nephew, and the taxidermied corpse of her twin brother Jason. Unfortunately, problems arise when it appears that the ghost of her deceased brother Julian is haunting Thistlehouse. To make matters worse, Cheryl immediately finds an enemy in Riverdale High's new hard-ass principal — Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith).