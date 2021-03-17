Riverdale S05E08 "Lock & Key" Preview: A Game-Changer for the Gang?

If it's Wednesday then it's time to preview the time-jump world of The CW's Riverdale, coming off a week where there seemed to be a dead body around every corner. Veronica (Camila Mendes) probably broke some child labor laws- but if it's for the benefit of Riverdale? Eh. Except Hiram's (Mark Consuelos) not about to see that happen- and not because he believes the children are our future. Archie (KJ Apa) gets a military visit as the fire department begins getting off the ground. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) continued to be Cheryl and Toni (and we wouldn't want anything less), while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) find a moth man corpse in a maple barrel (yes, you read that right) that leads to a "close encounter" for Juggy. Oh, and Betty's (Lili Reinhart) road to "The Silence of the Big Sky" continues as a pattern of missing women emerges. Which gets you up to speed for the following preview images, overview, and promo for this week's episode, "Chapter Eighty-Four: Lock & Key":

Riverdale Season 5, Episode 8 "Chapter Eighty-Four: Lock & Key": THE QUEEN OF CHAOS STRIKES AGAIN — A big announcement forces everyone to take stock of their current lives. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) sets a risky plan in motion after learning some surprising news about Toni (Vanessa Morgan). Jughead (Cole Sprouse) tries to make sense of a strange encounter he had. Kevin (Casey Cott) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) make a big decision about their future together. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick and Charles Melton also star. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson.

And here's a look at the newest teaser for the changes viewers have seen so far (with more revelations to come):

