Riverdale S05E09 Preview: Archie & Veronica Try Boosting School Spirit

Heading into this week's episode of The CW's Riverdale, we're noticing a recurring theme: commitment- or the lack thereof. Kevin (Casey Cott) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) go public with their engagement and plans to help Toni (Vanessa Morgan) raise her child- only for Kevin to call off their engagement. Veronica (Camila Mendes) sees the light and decides to divorce Chad (Chris Mason)- and rekindle some hot stuff with Archie (KJ Apa)- who is having commitment issues with Betty (Lili Reinhart). Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes her pitch to Toni that they could raise Toni's child together- and then shares a passionate moment with Minerva (Adeline Rudolph). See what we mean? Thankfully, we have Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) still going The X-Files and Betty and Alice (Mädchen Amick) going The Silence of the Lambs/Big Sky on "The Lonely Highway" to keep the creepy stuff flowing- especially heading into the following preview images, overview, and trailer for Wednesday night's "Chapter Eighty-Five: Destroyer."

Riverdale Season 5, Episode 9 "Chapter Eighty-Five: Destroyer": SCHOOL SPIRIT — After the Bulldogs lose several football games, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) come up with a plan to boost school spirit. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) turns his attention to a student who he thinks might need his help. Betty (Lili Reinhart) seeks guidance from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) after being faced with a difficult decision to make. Finally, Kevin (Casey Cott) is forced to face a dark moment from his past. Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Ace Hasan.

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Chris Mason as Chad Gekko. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.