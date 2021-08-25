Riverdale Season 5 Episode 13 Preview: Killer Truckers & Dogfighting?

To say that learning Hiram's (Mark Consuelos) backstory last week only further complicates things for Reggie (Charles Melton) would be an understatement. But in this week's episode of The CW's Riverdale, he'll have a chance to prove to Veronica (Camila Mendes) – and himself – that he can make the right call. And that's just one piece of the puzzle that is "Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs". In the following preview package, you'll find Archie (KJ Apa) still dealing with his military past, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) & Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) set a trap at Pop's… and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) looks for a little one-on-one time with Kevin (Casey Cott):

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 13 "Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs": COYOTE UGLY — While helping Eric (guest star Sommer Carbuccia) deal with his PTSD, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to confront his own past trauma in the Army. To find the Lonely Highway killer, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) come up with a way to lure truckers to Pop's. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) extends an invitation to Kevin (Casey Cott) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) gives Reggie (Charles Melton) a shot to prove her wrong. Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Evan Kyle

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Riverdale | Season 5 Episode 13 | Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LytqDrxCn4c)

Season five of 'Riverdale' begins with our characters' final days as students at Riverdale High. From an epic Senior Prom to a bittersweet Graduation, there are a lot of emotional moments and goodbyes yet to come—with some couples breaking up, as everyone goes their separate ways to college—or elsewhere. Then, we will redock with our gang as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts. And life—and romance—will only be more complicated now that they're in their twenties…

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Chris Mason as Chad Gekko. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.

