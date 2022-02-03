Riverdale Season 6 Teaser: If It's An Exorcism, It Must Be Wednesday

So the last few times we've checked in with The CW's Riverdale to see how things were going, we learned some important things. First, the midseason return was being pushed back two weeks, now set for March 20th. We also got to learn how Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) would react when Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) confessed that she "Invoked A Curse" on the three of them. This time around, we have a new teaser that builds upon the first one by really driving home the point from the midseason finale/100th episode that this is a place where anything and everything can and will happen. Serial killers? Par the course. Exorcisms? They call that "Tuesday." And things are about to get a whole lot shadier as the creepiness from the first five episodes seems to be seeping into the second half of the season.

So with The CW's Riverdale set to return on March 20th, here's a look at the new teaser "Typewriter":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Riverdale | Typewriter | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNW2qxch9bo)

And here's a look back at the previously-released teaser we mentioned earlier:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Riverdale | Invoked A Curse | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dNZnxzR960)

And here's a look at star Marisol Nichols' Instagram post from back in November confirming that S06E07 is titled, "Chapter One Hundred and Two: Death at a Funeral":

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Mächen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty. Chris O'Shea (Netflix's You) joins the cast as Percival Pickens, the town's newest resident. Although he presents as charming (and is), Percival's also manipulative, powerful, and increasingly dangerous as he comes into conflict with our characters- most especially Archie. A descendent of one of Riverdale's founding fathers, General Pickens, Percival wants to turn Riverdale into a "utopia" -and it's a dark agenda he'll pursue quietly but ruthlessly. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Supergirl, Glee), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).