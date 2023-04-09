Riverdale Season 7 Episode 3 "Sex Education" Preview; S07E04 Overview Along with a preview for this week's episode, here's an overview of Riverdale S07E04 "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-One: Love & Marriage."

With the next chapter of the final season of The CW's Riverdale hitting this week, we have a promo & preview images for S07E03, "Chapter One Hundred Twenty: Sex Education," to pass along. But before we get to that, how about a trip to the future? Okay, maybe it's only a couple of weeks, but still… we have an overview for S07E04, "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-One: Love & Marriage" (directed by Claudia Yarmy and written by Chrissy Maroon) to pass along. In it, we see that Cheryl's (Madelaine Petsch) & Archie's (KJ Apa) plan hits a few snags, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) needs some serious help from Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Betty (Lili Reinhart) finds herself at a crossroads with Kevin (Casey Cott).

Riverdale Season 7: A Look at What's Ahead

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season has dared to go before — the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950s.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life lessons; Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life—including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick); Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) is a "square" crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser who's destined to be an Elvis-type star.

It isn't until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) — Riverdale's Guardian Angel — that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950's forever? And, if so…is that such a bad thing?

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 3 "Chapter One Hundred Twenty: Sex Education": THE BIRDS AND THE BEES — After a lesson in sex education leaves the gang more confused than ever, Veronica (Camila Mendes) decides to organize a make-out party at the Pembrooke. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) attempts to help Ethel (guest star Shannon Purser) out of some trouble, only to find himself in hot water as well. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. James DeWille directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 4 "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-One: Love & Marriage": CUPID'S CHECKLIST — After enlisting Archie's (KJ Apa) help, Cheryl's (Madelaine Petsch) plan to fool her family spirals out of control. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) turns to Veronica (Camila Mendes) for help after finding himself in some trouble, and Betty (Lili Reinhart) gives Kevin (Casey Cott) an ultimatum. Madchen Amick, Vanessa Morgan, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon.