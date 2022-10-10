Riverdale Star Alix West Lefler on KJ Apa, Enjoying Red Hair & More

It's hard to believe that in two years of acting on the small screen, Alix West Lefler would be a part of such a cultural phenomenon in Riverdale with her recurring role as Juniper Blossom, a fraternal twin with Dagwood Blossom (Bentley Stortleboom) since season two. Their parents are Polly Cooper (Tiera Skovbye) and Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines), with the twins looking more like their father. Both also have their Rivervale counterparts. During season six, Betty (Lili Reinhart) discovered that Juniper has the serial killer gene but not her twin brother. While promoting her latest film, The Good Nurse from Netflix, West Lefler spoke with Bleeding Cool about her favorite thing about The CW series and what she has in common with Archie actor K.J. Apa.

Riverdale: Red Hair and AJ Apa

"Riverdale was awesome. First, getting to have red hair was super fun. I loved my red hair," West Lefler said. "I wanted to keep it after, and getting to meet K.J. was super awesome because he's from New Zealand. So was my mom and dad are also from Canada, so that would make me… what they say… a Can-iwi [laughs]. So it was really funny and cool meeting another Kiwi and getting to have a twin by my side during filming. It was pretty nice because every time in between takes, it's not all adults, so I can talk to another kid on set."

Juniper and Dagwood make an appearance in the season six finale in "Chapter One Hundred and Seventeen: Night of the Comet," staring off at Bailey's Comet as it came hurling towards Riverdale. The Good Nurse, which also stars Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Kim Dickens, Nnamdi Asomugha, and Noah Emmerich, will come to select theaters on October 19th before streaming on Netflix on October 22nd.