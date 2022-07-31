Riverdale S06 Finale Preview: Don't Look Up! There's a Comet Coming!

Heading into tonight's Season 6 finale of The CW's Riverdale, the gang no longer has the threat of Percival (Chris O'Shea) to worry about, so there's that. That means they to relax, take a break… what's that? Oh, yeah. Almost forgot. Yeah, there's actually no time to relax whatsoever because Percival's last act was to send Bailey's comet on a direct path towards the town. So with only 12 hours to live, where does leave things heading into "Chapter One Hundred and Seventeen: Night of the Comet"? "In a weird way, our penultimate episode, which was the final battle between Percival and our gang, felt like our really big, action-packed finale," series showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared with EW. "We did that consciously so that in our last episode, we could focus weirdly on more emotional stories and character stories and relationship stories. The question we asked when we were breaking the story was: 'Okay, all of these characters we love, they have one last day to live. They have 12 hours, how are they going to spend those 12 hours?' " For Aguirre-Sacasa, that will lead to some interesting, intimate moments for the characters viewers have come to love over the past several seasons. "I love our scenes when all the characters are together talking about what they're going to do, and I think them all wrestling with this changes the temperature of the season," he adds. "It slows it down a little bit in a great way. We jokingly said that we use the movie Melancholia as a little bit of an inspiration for the season so that we could live with our characters in what might be their final moments."

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 22 "Chapter One Hundred and Seventeen: Night of the Comet": CROSSROADS — Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang band together to save Riverdale from the greatest threat the town has ever faced. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Aaron Allen.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Mächen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty. Chris O'Shea (Netflix's You) joins the cast as Percival Pickens, who wants to turn Riverdale into a "utopia" -and it's a dark agenda he'll pursue quietly but ruthlessly. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Supergirl, Glee), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).