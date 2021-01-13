Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Offers Detail on Post-Time Jump Betty

Over the past few weeks, Riverdale creator/EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has been offering viewers of Riverdale glimpses of what's to come when the fifth season's time jump kicks in (after the first three episodes wrap up their senior year- and we're sure lay clues to the future). Initially, we got to see raw video of Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) in their mid-20's mode but without much context. Now we've been learning a few more specifics, including the casting of Veronica's dirtbag Wall Street husband (more on that below) and a tease about something happening to Cheryl. Now we're learning a little more about Betty's future- and it's not a really surprising one (if you set aside four seasons' worth of red flags).

Checking in with Stephen Colbert on CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Reinhart said she felt it was a nice change of pace playing a character that's actually her age (in fact, one year older). Colbert then asked the actress of there was anything that she could share about Betty's future and after a brief pause, she revealed that Betty will be 25-years-old and an FBI trainee when viewers see her post-time jump (maybe building to a Betty-as-Clarice Starling-type storyline with a The Silence of the Lambs vibe). In the clip that follows, Reinhart also discusses why she didn't attend her high school prom and how because of it, she feels for kids going through online schooling now, and more:

Here's a look at what you can expect when the pre-time jump season-opener "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax" (written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray, and directed by Pamela Romanowsky) premieres on January 20 on The CW:

Riverdale season 5, episode 1 "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax": PROM NIGHT INTERRUPTED — Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. Elsewhere, in order to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commandant, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate — KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz). Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a major secret that Toni's (Vanessa Morgan) been keeping from her. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Directed by Pamela Romanowsky, and written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray.

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) joins the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Seeing serious business potential in her family's business, Tabitha's come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive. Broadchurch star Chris Mason will be taking on the recurring role of Chad Gekko, Veronica's husband. Set to make his debut during the fifth season's fourth episode, Gekko is a controlling and jealous husband who works on Wall Street and sees himself as an "alpha dog," Gekko is threatened by Veronica's Riverdale life- especially her bond with Archie. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.