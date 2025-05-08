Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Abbot Elementary, ABC, bad monkey, carl hiaasen, Double Whammy, RJ Decker, skinny dip

RJ Decker: Carl Hiaasen's "Double Whammy" Hero Set for ABC Series

ABC is developing an RJ Decker television series, featuring the shambling private eye hero from the Carl Hiaasen novel Double Whammy.

Article Summary ABC is developing a drama series based on Carl Hiaasen's 1987 crime novel Double Whammy featuring RJ Decker.

RJ Decker, a fallen photographer turned PI, investigates wild cases in the quirky, dangerous world of South Florida.

The pilot is written by Abbot Elementary's Rob Doherty, with Carl Hiaasen and Paul McGuigan as executive producers.

Double Whammy joins recent Hiaasen TV adaptations, alongside Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey and Max's Skinny Dip.

ABC has picked up the drama pilot RJ Decker, based on Carl Hiaasen's 1987 novel Double Whammy featuring his wisecracking hero RJ Decker, a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-con, who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida, tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a shadowy new benefactor, a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally… or his one-way ticket back to prison.

The one-hour pilot hails from writer and Abbot Elementary executive producer Rob Doherty, with Paul McGuigan attached to direct and executive produce. Hiaasen is also an executive producer, along with Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman of Timberman/Beverly Productions, with 20th Television serving as the studio.

In the original book, R. J. Decker, star tenant of the local trailer park and neophyte private eye, is fishing for a killer. Thanks to a sportsman's scam that's anything but sportsmanlike, there's a body floating in Coon Bog, Florida–and a lot that's rotten in the murky waters of big-stakes, large-mouth bass tournaments. Here Decker will team up with a half-blind, half-mad hermit with an appetite for road kill; dare to kiss his ex-wife while she's in bed with her new husband; and face deadly TV evangelists, dangerously seductive women, and a pistol-toting redneck with a pit bull on his arm. And here his own life becomes part of the stakes. For while the "double whammy" is the lure, first prize is for the most ingenious murder.

This is the latest attempt to adapt a Carl Hiaasen novel for television in recent years, and frankly, the more the merrier. Apple TV+ currently has the gleeful and hilarious Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaughn from showrunner Bill Lawrence, based on Hiaasen's novel of the same name. The show was renewed for a second season in December. Lawrence is also developing another Hiaasen novel, Skinny Dip, at Max with Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!