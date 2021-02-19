Looks like HBO likes being in the George R.R. Martin business, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that the cable giant and the "Game of Thrones" author are teaming up an adaptation of Roadmarks from sci-fi novelist Roger Zelazny. The series stems from Kalinda Vazquez (Star Trek: Discovery, Fear The Walking Dead), who is set to write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner. Vince Gerardis (Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon) will executive produce alongside Martin and Vazquez. The news comes as HBO is moving forward with expanding the "Game of Thrones" universe, as production begins on the prequel series House of the Dragon.

"My career in television started in 1985 when I adapted Roger Zelazny's 'Last Defender of Camelot' for 'The Twilight Zone.' Roger was a friend, a mentor, and one of the greatest science fiction writers who ever lived. It was an honor to be able to bring his work to television," said Martin in a statement released when the news was first announced. "That is why I am so thrilled to be a part of adapting Roger's novel Roadmarks for HBO. We have a great book, a great screenwriter in Kalinda Vasquez, and the makings of a wonderful, original show. I look forward to a long and thrilling journey." Written by the author in the late 1970s and published by Del Rey, here's a look at Zelazny's Roadmarks:

The Road runs from the unimaginable past to the far future, and those who travel it have access to the turnoffs leading to all times and places–even to the alternate time-streams of histories that never happened. Why the Dragons of Bel'kwinith made the Road–or who they are–no one knows. But the Road has always been there and for those who know how to find it, it always will be!