Posted in: MGM Television, streaming, TV | Tagged: robin hood

Robin Hood: Sean Bean-Starring MGM+ Series Gets Official Trailer

Arriving Nov. 2nd, here's the official trailer and image gallery for MGM+'s Jack Patten, Lauren McQueen, and Sean Bean-starring Robin Hood.

Article Summary Robin Hood debuts on MGM+ Nov. 2 with Jack Patten, Lauren McQueen, and Sean Bean in a reimagined adventure series.

Watch the official Robin Hood trailer, loaded with action, romance, and a fresh modern take on the legend.

The 10-episode season kicks off with a two-episode premiere and weekly releases through December 28.

MGM+ brings Robin Hood to the U.S., UK, Europe, and Latin America later this year with global streaming access.

Last month, we were treated to our best look yet at the upcoming action and adventure series, MGM+'s reimagined take on Robin Hood. Starring Jack Patten and Lauren McQueen, the 10-episode series is set to launch with a special two-episode premiere on Sunday, November 2 at 9 pm ET/PT on MGM+ in the U.S. (with episodes releasing weekly leading up to the season finale on Sunday, December 28). In addition, MGM+ viewers in the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, Latin America, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg will also be able to check out the series later this year. With a little more than a month to go, MGM+ is upping its game with the release of an official trailer (waiting for you above), as well as the official key art poster and image gallery (both of which are waiting for you below):

Along with Patten and McQueen, the series also stars Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham, Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon, and Connie Nielsen as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine. Here's a look at the official overview for the streaming series:

MGM+'s series brings a modern energy to the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, and the epic love story between him and a courageous and daring Marian. It is a smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob (Patten) and Marian (McQueen) to the beloved story. Following the Norman invasion of England, Rob – a Saxon forester's son – and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord – fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom. As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land.

Stemming from Lionsgate Television, MGM+'s Robin Hood is executive-produced by John Glenn, along with director Jonathan English and Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!