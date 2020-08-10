Rogue One: Adria Arjona Reportedly Joins Diego Luna on Disney+ Series

Well, that didn't take long. Only hours after we heard from Diego Luna (Narcos) regarding production resuming on Disney+'s upcoming live-action Star Wars prequel series Rogue One, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius) will be joining Luna when he reprises his role as Rebel Alliance officer Cassian Andor. Disney representatives declined to comment, with the news coming on the same day we reported Luna revealing that production work was starting up again but the actor wanted to make sure that the priority remained focused on the health and safety of everyone involved before a single scene is filmed.

"Shooting is starting around the world, so slowly we're going back, but there's no rush. To me, what this pandemic brought to my attention is that there [are] priorities. We have to be cautious and we have to be wise on when and how to go back. And the how is the most important, because if we go back to be who we were, we've wasted our opportunity, we wasted a major opportunity of rethinking and reinventing much of the stuff we believed was crucial and essential that clearly is not."

With original film co-writer Tony Gilroy penning and directing the pilot, possibly direct additional episodes, and serve as showrunner (after Stephen Schiff exited the position), the untitled live-action Star Wars universe series Rogue One focuses on Andor's adventures during the early days of the Rebellion and the rising threat of the Empire set five years before the events of the critically-acclaimed 2016 film. Co-starring Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol, Firefly) as droid K-2SO, Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), and reportedly Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma, the politician who opposed the Empire and helped found the Rebel Alliance) and Denise Gough (Angels in America).