Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rooster fighter

Rooster Fighter Lets the Feathers Fly TONIGHT on Adult Swim: Preview

With the series hitting Adult Swim tonight as part of "Toonami," here's a preview for Rooster Fighter S01E01: "A Rooster Among Cranes."

Article Summary Rooster Fighter anime premieres tonight on Adult Swim's Toonami, adapting Shu Sakuratani's offbeat manga hit.

Follow Keiji, a lone rooster battling monstrous demons, as he fights to save humanity in a wild new adventure.

Season 1 Episode 1, "A Rooster Among Cranes," kicks off with Keiji facing his tragic past and a deadly town threat.

Produced by VIZ and HERO's INC, the 12-episode series airs every Saturday at midnight starting March 14.

Written and illustrated by Shu Sakuratani and serialized in Hero's Inc.'s Comiplex manga website since December 2020, Rooster Fighter was first announced to be coming to small-screen life back in 2024 – and now, the 12-episode animated series is set to debut on Adult Swim screens tonight during "Toonami" (at midnight ET/PT). With that in mind, here's a quick preview of tonight's series premiere – including an episode overview, sneak peek, and official trailer.

Rooster Fighter Season 1 Episode 1: "A Rooster Among Cranes" Preview

Rooster Fighter Season 1 Episode 1: "A Rooster Among Cranes" – Keiji, the wandering rooster, befriends an old man when he lands in a new city; as they talk, he remembers his sister who is devoured by a Demon; a Demon suddenly appears to ravage the town; to save his new friend, he decides to take the Demon down.

"'Rooster Fighter' is finally being made into an anime! Ever since becoming a manga artist, my biggest goal was to have my work adapted into an anime. So, I can't tell you how happy I am to see my dream come true!" Sakuratani shared when news of the anime adaptation was first announced. "This is all thanks to my readers' continued support and Hero's and VIZ Media's contributions. I extend my gratitude to all of you. I believe 'Rooster Fighter' is very blessed. We have the best director, the best writer, the best production staff, and the best voice actors, all working together to create the best anime. As the original creator, I am ecstatic! I can't wait to see Keiji and the gang come to life on TV. I hope that everyone out there will enjoy this anime where chickens take center stage!"

The adaptation of Shu Sakuratani's manga Rooster Fighter follows "cock-about town" Keiji. More than just an ordinary rooster—he's humanity's greatest defender! When strange creatures suddenly appear and start attacking, he confronts them head-on while scoffing: "You make my crown curl!" His opponents may be ten stories tall, but nothing is bigger than his stout heart and his fearsome battle cry—Kokekokko!

Rooster Fighter is produced for Adult Swim by VIZ and HERO's INC, in association with SOLA Entertainment and SANZIGEN. Adult Swim will air the 12-episode series in English every Saturday evening at midnight beginning March 14.

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