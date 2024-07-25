Posted in: TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, rooster fighter, Toonami, viz media

Rooster Fighter Trailer: Adult Swim, VIZ Adapting Shu Sakuratani Manga

VIZ and Adult Swim released an official trailer and key art poster for their upcoming anime adaptation of Shu Sakuratani's Rooster Fighter.

We're not sure what you would consider to be an ordinary rooster – but Keiji definitely isn't one of them. What he is, though, is humanity's greatest defender. Though his opponents may be ten stories tall, that's nothing compared to just how big Keiji's stout heart is – especially when he unleashes his fearsome battle cry—"Kokekokko!" Written and illustrated by Shū Sakuratani and serialized in Hero's Inc.'s Comiplex manga website since December 2020, we would be lying if we said we knew anything about Rooster Fighter before today. That all changed when VIZ and Adult Swim announced that Sakuratani's creation was being adapted as an anime – and that's when we checked out the official trailer (above) and officially became a fan. In addition to Adult Swim, additional streaming services will also be on board with the anime and will be announced soon. Along with the official trailer, we have a look at the key art poster and a reaction from Sakuratani regarding the news.

"'Rooster Fighter' is finally being made into an anime! Ever since becoming a manga artist, my biggest goal was to have my work adapted into an anime. So, I can't tell you how happy I am to see my dream come true!" Sakuratani shared in a statement when news of the anime was first announced. "This is all thanks to my readers' continued support and Hero's and VIZ Media's contributions. I extend my gratitude to all of you. I believe 'Rooster Fighter' is very blessed. We have the best director, the best writer, the best production staff, and the best voice actors, all working together to create the best anime. As the original creator, I am ecstatic! I can't wait to see Keiji and the gang come to life on TV. I hope that everyone out there will enjoy this anime where chickens take center stage!"

