Rooster Official Trailer: HBO Previews Upcoming Steve Carell Comedy

Premiering on March 8th, HBO dropped a trailer and images for Showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses' Steve Carell-starring Rooster.

A comedy series with a heart from HBO, with Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses serving as co-showrunners, how can we resist? Especially when we're talking about a cast that includes Steve Carell, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai. That alone was enough to sell us on the ten-episode first season of Rooster, set to make its debut on Sunday, March 8th, at 10 pm ET/PT (and will be available to stream on HBO Max), and drop weekly episodes after that. Set on a college campus, the comedy centers on an author's (Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Clive). Of course, further complicating the matter is that his daughter burnt down a faculty house and punched a faculty member in the face – and that's not even close to the only drama in play, as you're about to see. We're a sucker for an excellent college-based comedy-drama (Wonder Boys is still one of our favorites), so we're looking forward to this one. Along with a look at the official trailer that was released earlier today (waiting for you above), we also have a look at the key art poster and image gallery that accompanied it:

HBO's Rooster stems from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, and is executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer for Doozer, Matt Tarses, Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, David Hyman, and Steve Carell. The studio is Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.

