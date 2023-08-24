Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, AEW Dynamite, recaps, ruby soho, wrestling

Ruby Soho Calls Out Kris Statlander for Future Title Match

Unfair! Ruby Soho stabs WWE in the back, eyes Kris Statlander's TBS Title on AEW Dynamite, and wins a match against Skye Blue to top it all off. 🤬👎

Hey true wrestling fans, welcome to another edition of hard-hitting wrestling analysis with The Chadster 😎, where only unbiased journalism is the name of the game. The Chadster has some bones to pick with this week's AEW Dynamite episode, specifically with the match between Skye Blue and The Outcasts' Ruby Soho, along with Soho calling out the TBS Champion for a future match. Auughh man! So unfair! ✋

In the match, Ruby Soho displayed a level of ruthlessness only seen in the cheesed-off stronghold of AEW 😡. She was all over Skye, with a series of chops in the corner, eye gouging, and that signature No Future kick. She ended the match spiking Skye with the Destination Unknown, sealing the deal in a match that had all the familiar disrespects of AEW: crowd-pleasing antics, a disregard for the WWE style of wrestling The Chadster so enjoys, and a complete lack of understanding about what the wrestling business is all about. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😭💔

Soho was a WWE superstar, yet here she is, putting AEW and *Tony Khan* on the map, like it was all just handed to her! It reeks of WWE betrayal, and it's as if Ruby has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back with the way she called out TBS Champion Kris Statlander during her entrance, setting up yet another unnecessary title match! Clearly, someone doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. WWE builds up characters, painstakingly crafting each individual, while AEW just insults these efforts!

On a more personal matter, life at home with Keighleyanne was no better, making The Chadster wonder if Tony Khan isn't sending some sort of cosmic energy The Chadster's way 🤔. In a heated debate, The Chadster pointed out to Keighleyanne that Ruby Soho should showcase a bit more respect for her former employer, WWE. But Keighleyanne, rolling her eyes in what The Chadster at first took as agreement, said she was glad to see Soho shining in her AEW role. 🙄 As if! That guy Gary immediately sent a text, distracting Keighleyanne, and The Chadster couldn't shake off the sneaky inkling that Tony Khan had somehow infiltrated his marriage once again.

So, there you go, true WWE fans. AEW continues to be all about the shock and awe instead of respecting the foundation of wrestling WWE has spent years architecting. It's time Tony Khan took some notes, instead of chopping up the wrestling world into a salad of confusion 🥗. And to quote the wise word of Smash Mouth, "The world is gonna roll me," but The Chadster won't let that happen. Not while The Chadster has a half-empty can of White Claw and a sturdy flat-screen also splintered with White Claw drippings, both standing guard at the McManor. 😡 Until next time: stay unbiased.💔

