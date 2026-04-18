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Pac-Man Is Getting a NYC Tournament at The Paley Museum Today

The Pac-Man NYC Championship 2026 is taking place at The Paley Museum today, as the competition will start around 12pm ET

Article Summary Pac-Man NYC Championship 2026 hits The Paley Museum today at 12pm with competitive arcade action.

Players can compete for high scores and a Pac-Man Pub Table Arcade Machine as the grand prize.

Event offers meet & greets with the Pac-Man mascot, exclusive prizes, and arts & crafts for kids.

Check out the special 45 Years of Pac-Man exhibit open at The Paley Museum through May 31, 2026.

The Paley Museum is holding a special competition for those in the New York City area today, as they're holding the Pac-Man NYC Championship 2026. Players who think they are the best can buy a ticket to the event, which will start at 12pm ET, where those in attendance will face off in several rounds of the classic arcade title, followed by a bigger competition for the championship over the Pac-Man Pub Table machine. We have more info below as we're just a short time from the event kicking off today.

Become The Pac-Man Champion at The Paley Museum Today

Get ready to chomp your way to glory in the Pac-Man NYC Chompionship 2026, presented by The Paley Museum and Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. Continuing Pac-Man's 45th Anniversary celebrations, The Paley Museum is inviting players – whether retro-pros or first-time chompers – to sign up to test their classic Pac-Man skills in the Chompionship 2026 Tournament and chase high scores for a chance to win awesome prizes in the Pac-Man high score challenge.

The Qualifying Round runs 12:40-3pm, followed by the Final Round from 3-5pm, where the tournament winner will receive the Grand Prize of a Pac-Man Pub Table Arcade Machine! Alongside the chomp-tastic competition, event attendees can take advantage of meet & greets with the PAC–MAN mascot for photos and high-fives (1:00 PM, 2:00 PM, 3:00 PM, 4:00 PM), a PAC–MAN prize for visitors (while supplies last), and Pac-Man arts & crafts for kids.

Those enjoying the festivities on-site at The Paley Museum are also invited to check out the ongoing 45 Years of Pac-Man exhibit, dropping visitors straight into the Maze that changed gaming forever. Created in partnership with Bandai Namco, the exhibit is packed with playful installations, nostalgic moments, and fascinating fun facts that trace PAC–MAN's journey from arcade sensation to global icon. The exhibit is open now (Wed-Sun, 12:00 – 6:00 PM) through May 31, 2026.

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