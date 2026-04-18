Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, iron man, marvel

Take On Thanos with Blokees Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man Kit

Blokees is taking over the world and we got our hands on some of the new Champion Class sets including Infinity War Iron Man

Article Summary Build the iconic Iron Man MK85 suit with Blokees’ detailed and poseable model kit inspired by Infinity War

Enjoy impressive articulation, light-up arc reactor, and nano-style accessories for dynamic display options

Blokees kits capture Iron Man’s tech evolution with sharp panel lines and a mechanical finish

Perfect for collectors, the 5-inch figure is affordable at $15 and pairs well with other Champion Class heroes

Iron Man has always been a character defined by evolution. From bulky prototypes to sleek nanotech armor, Tony Stark's suits have constantly pushed the limits of what's possible, both in Marvel Comics and on screen. That evolution peaked with the Mark 85 in Avengers: Endgame, a suit that wasn't just powerful, it was personal, representing the history of everything Tony built leading up to his final battle. Blokees has stepped into that arena with its own MK85 model kits that lean into both the armor's legacy and its tech-heavy nature. Blokees has since carved out a niche for itself by turning model kits into fully realized display pieces, and Iron Man feels like a character who fits perfectly into this style.

More of these Marvel Infinity Saga kits have started to get a wider release by dropping at retailers like Walmart, but there's still a bit of a hunt involved, depending on where you look. The MK85 is one of those figures that immediately stand out on the shelf, fully locked and loaded. I went into this one expecting a fairly standard build, but it quickly became clear that this kit has a bit more going on under the hood. The assembly process is smooth overall, but it does a great job of making you feel like you're actually piecing together a suit of armor. Once complete, the design hits that familiar red-and-gold look, but with sharper panel lines and a slightly more mechanical finish, giving it a different kind of presence compared to its on-screen counterpart.

Where this kit really shines is what it brings to the table after the build. The articulation is impressive, letting you hit a wide range of classic Iron Man poses without feeling too restricted. You also get a solid mix of accessories, including interchangeable hands, blast effects, and nano-style attachments that add some variety to how you display him. Blokess gave Iron Man a nice light-up feature as well, where the arc reactor and eyes give new life to this fun release. At around 5" tall, it doesn't quite line up with larger-scale lines like Marvel Legends, but it pairs perfectly with other Champion Class figures like Captain America and Thor. Fans can discover their next obsession right now, as they are available for purchase for only $15.

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