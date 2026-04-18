Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Finish Your Marvel Legends Alpha Flight Team with Marvel's Marrina

A new Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave is on the way from Hasbro and will include the debut of Alpha Flight’s Marrina

Article Summary Marrina from Alpha Flight joins Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line for the first time as a collectible figure.

Figure features comic-accurate details like green skin, aquatic features, and scale suit design.

Includes two swappable hands and a Build-A-Figure piece for Marvel’s Box to complete your Alpha Flight team.

Available now for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, shipping scheduled for Summer 2026.

Hasbro is still trying to help fans finish up their Marvel Legends teams, and a new member of Alpha Flight is on the way. Marrina debuted in Marvel Comics with Alpha Flight #1 (1983) and is a member of Canada's premier superhero team. Created by John Byrne, Marrina is a member of the alien Plodex race and was raised as a human before discovering her true origins, similar to Superman. Initially portrayed as gentle and compassionate, her story took a tragic turn as her alien biology caused her to transform into a destructive sea creature.

She is now ready to use her powers for good with Alpha Flight, and she is getting a new Marvel Legends figure to finish your team. Marrina is faithfully captured off the pages of Marvel Comics with her green hair, neon green skin, aquatic hands, and scaled suit. Sadly, she does not come with the new Marvel Legends female body, so now ab-crunch will be possible, but she does get a pair of swappable hands and a piece for Marvel's Box Build-A-Figure. Pre-orders for Alpha Flights Marrina are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, and she is set to arrive in Summer 2026.

Marvel Legends Series – Alpha Flight Marrina

"Amphibious alien/human hybrid Marinna answers the call to aid Canadian government sponsored super hero team Alpha Flight to combat the Great Beast Tundra. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Marrina figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Alpha Flight comics."

"The Marvel's Marrina action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories including 2 alternate hands, and 1 Marvel's Box Build-A-Figure piece. Complete the additional figure with Marvel Legends action figures U.S. Agent (Force Works), Lady Deadpool, Psylocke, Dark Avengers Hawkeye, and Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes)."

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