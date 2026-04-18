Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: supergirl, Superman Day

Today's Superman Day Is All About Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Today's Superman Day Is All About Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, all across the world from Los Angeles to Québec to Dublin to Milan to China

Article Summary Superman Day 2026 celebrates Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow with global events and exclusive comics.

Major cities worldwide host pop-ups, free comics, creator signings, and themed family activities.

Special releases include new editions, previews, and collectibles for Superman, Supergirl, and Krypto fans.

Digital content, DC Universe Infinite, HBO Max hubs, and more keep fans engaged online and offline.

Comic book stores across the globe are running Superman Day events this year, focused on Supergirl, Woman of Tomorrow, ahead of the film of the same name.

That will include the release of the Superman Day 2026 Special Edition of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1, as well as new foil and blank sketch variants, as well as Supergirl: The World Sampler, offering two preview chapters from the upcoming Supergirl graphic novel, The World, as well as the latest Supergirl #1 by Sophie Campbell. And new facsimile editions of Action Comics #1 and #252, which mark the first appearances of Superman and Supergirl. Also Supergirl's Zoo‑Per Heroes: Krypto's Big Break Special Edition, with a first look at the Superman's Good Guy Gang, DC Finest Presents Superman: Time and Time Again, containing the opening chapter, a Superman #1 Special Edition by Joshua Williamson and Jamal Campbell, and the All‑Star Superman Deluxe Edition, with an exclusive Superman Day dust jacket showcasing key art from the animated film and a digital code to watch the movie.

Los Angeles Pop Up – The Americana at Brand

A one-day immersive event for fans, families, and (at Krypto's request) four-legged friends. The Daily Planet newsstand will offer a free special edition of the Daily Planet, along with themed snacks and beverages (including pup cups). The newsstand is also where fans can win premium prizes and products inspired by Superman, Supergirl and Krypto with a scratch-off activity, including a free digital download of last summer's blockbuster feature film "Superman" (2025). Among the prizes are tickets to the new Superman Experience: Defenders Unite attraction, opening April 18 at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank. Photo opportunities also include Krypto's Doghouse of Solitude and a larger-than-life Superman S-Shield symbol. Leading national animal welfare organisation, Best Friends Animal Society, will also be on-site with adoptable puppies looking for loving homes. Fans who attend the pop-up will receive a flyer offering special discounts on the Superman film of their choice.

A one-day immersive event for fans, families, and (at Krypto's request) four-legged friends. The Daily Planet newsstand will offer a free special edition of the Daily Planet, along with themed snacks and beverages (including pup cups). The newsstand is also where fans can win premium prizes and products inspired by Superman, Supergirl and Krypto with a scratch-off activity, including a free digital download of last summer's blockbuster feature film "Superman" (2025). Among the prizes are tickets to the new Superman Experience: Defenders Unite attraction, opening April 18 at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank. Photo opportunities also include Krypto's Doghouse of Solitude and a larger-than-life Superman S-Shield symbol. Leading national animal welfare organisation, Best Friends Animal Society, will also be on-site with adoptable puppies looking for loving homes. Fans who attend the pop-up will receive a flyer offering special discounts on the Superman film of their choice. Superman Experience: Defenders Unite at Warner Bros. Studios, Burbank

A brand-new walkthrough experience and live gameplay attraction from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and DC Studios opens at Stage 5 on the iconic Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank, CA. Presented by Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, the ticketed attraction lets guests unlock their own superpowers and experience the illusion of flying alongside Superman through next-generation motion capture technology, active 3D glasses, and high-definition audio. The attraction features an original storyline that brings guests into a world inspired by James Gunn's 2025 film "Superman." Inside the Fortress of Solitude, guests are recruited by Superman himself and join him in an epic battle against DC Super-Villain, Darkseid.

A brand-new walkthrough experience and live gameplay attraction from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and DC Studios opens at Stage 5 on the iconic Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank, CA. Presented by Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, the ticketed attraction lets guests unlock their own superpowers and experience the illusion of flying alongside Superman through next-generation motion capture technology, active 3D glasses, and high-definition audio. The attraction features an original storyline that brings guests into a world inspired by James Gunn's 2025 film "Superman." Inside the Fortress of Solitude, guests are recruited by Superman himself and join him in an epic battle against DC Super-Villain, Darkseid. Metropolis, Illinois – Super Museum

There's no better place to celebrate Superman Day than Metropolis. The Super Museum is hosting a show‑stopping event featuring a Superman‑themed car cruise with cosplayers, a public screening of Superman in front of the famous Superman statue, and festivities in Superman Square, turning the city into a living tribute to the Man of Tomorrow.

There's no better place to celebrate Superman Day than Metropolis. The Super Museum is hosting a show‑stopping event featuring a Superman‑themed car cruise with cosplayers, a public screening of Superman in front of the famous Superman statue, and festivities in Superman Square, turning the city into a living tribute to the Man of Tomorrow. Orlando, Florida – Coliseum of Comics

Across its locations, Coliseum of Comics is inviting fans to celebrate with free Superman and Supergirl comics, in‑store fun, and hero‑worthy deals, perfect for longtime readers and first‑time fans alike.

Across its locations, Coliseum of Comics is inviting fans to celebrate with free Superman and Supergirl comics, in‑store fun, and hero‑worthy deals, perfect for longtime readers and first‑time fans alike. Greenville, North Carolina – Nostalgia Newsstand

Superman Day becomes a full fan event with special guest creators, live signings, exclusive giveaways, door prizes, and storewide promotions, a must‑visit stop for collectors and families.

Superman Day becomes a full fan event with special guest creators, live signings, exclusive giveaways, door prizes, and storewide promotions, a must‑visit stop for collectors and families. Conroe, Texas – The Adventure Begins

This fan-favourite shop is going all‑in with "Kryptonite Pricing" (including surprise discounts and mystery deals) plus "Voices of Krypton," an all‑day creative experience where fans design their own Supergirl covers and contribute to a collaborative in‑store display.

This fan-favourite shop is going all‑in with "Kryptonite Pricing" (including surprise discounts and mystery deals) plus "Voices of Krypton," an all‑day creative experience where fans design their own Supergirl covers and contribute to a collaborative in‑store display. Montreal, Québec – Librairie Crossover Comics

Fans can score exclusive free comics (up to four per customer) and enjoy a 25% off Superman‑Family sale, making it an ideal stop for readers of all ages to celebrate.

Fans can score exclusive free comics (up to four per customer) and enjoy a 25% off Superman‑Family sale, making it an ideal stop for readers of all ages to celebrate. Calgary, Alberta – Words & Pictures & Redd Skull Comics

Multiple Calgary shops are celebrating with free Superman and Supergirl comics, superhero‑themed sales, and discounted back issues, turning the city into a Superman Day destination.

Multiple Calgary shops are celebrating with free Superman and Supergirl comics, superhero‑themed sales, and discounted back issues, turning the city into a Superman Day destination. Dublin, Ireland – Big Bang Comics

Big Bang Comics is hosting an all‑ages Superman Day inspired by Free Comic Book Day, designed to introduce younger readers and families to Superman's timeless adventures.

Big Bang Comics is hosting an all‑ages Superman Day inspired by Free Comic Book Day, designed to introduce younger readers and families to Superman's timeless adventures. Milan, Italy – Panini Comics Pop Up

In collaboration with Warner Italy, Panini Comics and Milan's CityLife neighbourhood, a Superman Day pop-up will run through to 7pm Sunday. The Daily Planet newsstand is where fans can secure a Daily Planet newspaper, featuring articles dedicated to the Man of Tomorrow, and celebrate with a sweet surprise (ice cream and dog treats). Photo opportunities also include Krypto's Doghouse of Solitude, the Superman S-Shield symbol, and a Milan-exclusive photo booth where fans can star in and print their own Metropolis souvenir postcard.

In collaboration with Warner Italy, Panini Comics and Milan's CityLife neighbourhood, a Superman Day pop-up will run through to 7pm Sunday. The Daily Planet newsstand is where fans can secure a Daily Planet newspaper, featuring articles dedicated to the Man of Tomorrow, and celebrate with a sweet surprise (ice cream and dog treats). Photo opportunities also include Krypto's Doghouse of Solitude, the Superman S-Shield symbol, and a Milan-exclusive photo booth where fans can star in and print their own Metropolis souvenir postcard. Buenos Aires, Argentina – OVNI Press

OVNI Press is hosting a standout Supergirl Day celebration featuring artist signings, exclusive previews, panels, cosplay contests, and photo ops inspired by the upcoming Supergirl film, plus the launch of a new edition of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. It's a can't‑miss event for fans across the region.

OVNI Press is hosting a standout Supergirl Day celebration featuring artist signings, exclusive previews, panels, cosplay contests, and photo ops inspired by the upcoming Supergirl film, plus the launch of a new edition of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. It's a can't‑miss event for fans across the region. Brazil & Mexico – Panini Comics

Across Brazil and Mexico, Panini Comics is celebrating with Superman Day e‑commerce deals, social media takeovers, and fan‑focused digital content, capped off by a Supergirl creator masterclass in Mexico spotlighting international storytelling.

Across Brazil and Mexico, Panini Comics is celebrating with Superman Day e‑commerce deals, social media takeovers, and fan‑focused digital content, capped off by a Supergirl creator masterclass in Mexico spotlighting international storytelling. Tokyo, Japan – PHASE SIX Inc .

In Japan, Superman Day aligns with the release of the Japanese edition of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, available at bookstores, comic shops, online retailers, and theatres, bringing Supergirl to fans across the country.

. In Japan, Superman Day aligns with the release of the Japanese edition of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, available at bookstores, comic shops, online retailers, and theatres, bringing Supergirl to fans across the country. Jakarta, Indonesia – Fiksilmiah In2Scifi

Fans in Jakarta can visit a multi‑day Superman Day pop‑up shop at a major shopping mall, featuring Superman‑themed comics and merchandise for a wider public.

Fans in Jakarta can visit a multi‑day Superman Day pop‑up shop at a major shopping mall, featuring Superman‑themed comics and merchandise for a wider public. Melbourne, Australia – All Star Comics

All Star Comics is hosting a family‑friendly Superman Day celebration packed with freebies, giveaways, and special discounts, welcoming fans old and new to celebrate together.

All Star Comics is hosting a family‑friendly Superman Day celebration packed with freebies, giveaways, and special discounts, welcoming fans old and new to celebrate together. Fuzhou Pop Up, Fujian, China – Bubbling Boiling Music Festival

Daily Planet-themed newsstands will serve as the centre of activity at each pop-up, featuring premium prizes, giveaways and more. Each pop-up activation also features a unique Krypto-themed photo opportunity and a larger-than-life S-Shield symbol, a Fuzhou-exclusive Krypto photo opportunity, and more.

DC Universe Infinite will join the celebration with a curated collection of Supergirl- and Superman-centric stories, available free to read before the paywall, with additional titles accessible to subscribers for unlimited offline reading on iOS and Android devices. For more information, visit DCUniverseInfinite.com. DCUI is not available in all countries and is not intended for children.

will join the celebration with a curated collection of Supergirl- and Superman-centric stories, available free to read before the paywall, with additional titles accessible to subscribers for unlimited offline reading on iOS and Android devices. For more information, visit DCUniverseInfinite.com. DCUI is not available in all countries and is not intended for children. Top 8 Moments list from "Superman" (2025), voted on by the DC Official Discord community (voting will open on Discord from April 4–17), and can expect a heartfelt supercut celebrating Superman's most relatable and human moments. DC will also spotlight classic moments from the DC vaults featuring Superman, Supergirl, and Krypto.

from "Superman" (2025), voted on by the DC Official Discord community (voting will open on Discord from April 4–17), and can expect a heartfelt supercut celebrating Superman's most relatable and human moments. DC will also spotlight classic moments from the DC vaults featuring Superman, Supergirl, and Krypto. Live social coverage from a Superman Day event at The Americana on Brand and will drive fans to the fourth episode of Krypto Saves the Day ("Coastal Catastrophe") on DC Kids YouTube on April 18.

and will drive fans to the fourth episode of Krypto Saves the Day ("Coastal Catastrophe") on DC Kids YouTube on April 18. Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, DC Shop will release 11" x 17" art boards featuring Superman and Lex Luthor, as drawn by renowned artists Jim Lee (DC Comics president, publisher, and chief creative officer), Jorge Jiménez , and Mitch Gerads . The artwork, commissioned by DC Studios, accompanied the global announcement for James Gunn 's upcoming film, "Man of Tomorrow," releasing July 9, 2027. Limited to only 200 boards, these art pieces retail for $100 each, $200 as a set. Additional new items released from the DC Shop include apparel and more featuring Superman, Supergirl, and Krypto.

will release 11" x 17" art boards featuring Superman and Lex Luthor, as drawn by renowned artists Jim Lee (DC Comics president, publisher, and chief creative officer), , and . The artwork, commissioned by DC Studios, accompanied the global announcement for 's upcoming film, "Man of Tomorrow," releasing July 9, 2027. Limited to only 200 boards, these art pieces retail for $100 each, $200 as a set. Additional new items released from the DC Shop include apparel and more featuring Superman, Supergirl, and Krypto. Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products ' global collection inspired by "Supergirl," the latest live-action film from DC Studios, will soar onto shelves from key licensing and retail partners. All-new offerings across numerous categories, including toys & collectables, apparel, accessories and more, will be available from Funko, McFarlane Toys, DC Shop and more.

' global collection inspired by "Supergirl," the latest live-action film from DC Studios, will soar onto shelves from key licensing and retail partners. All-new offerings across numerous categories, including toys & collectables, apparel, accessories and more, will be available from Funko, McFarlane Toys, DC Shop and more. Warner Bros. Animation – "Krypto Saves The Day!" Look Pup! Fresh off his star-making performance in Superman, Krypto returns in a series of original comedic animated shorts. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios, Krypto Saves the Day! brings the caped canine's brand of heroic hijinks to everyday life in Metropolis. From school bus rescues to Spring Break cruise ship saves – and even Halloween candy crises – no adventure is too small as Krypto delivers super-powered action, laughs, and plenty of mischief for fans of all ages. Releasing April 18 on the DC Kids YouTube channel, the latest episode, "Coastal Catastrophe," features Krypto's latest misadventure, as a fun day at the beach goes sideways when some sneaky foes get between a hungry Krypto and a hot dog.

– "Krypto Saves The Day!" Look Pup! Fresh off his star-making performance in Superman, Krypto returns in a series of original comedic animated shorts. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios, Krypto Saves the Day! brings the caped canine's brand of heroic hijinks to everyday life in Metropolis. From school bus rescues to Spring Break cruise ship saves – and even Halloween candy crises – no adventure is too small as Krypto delivers super-powered action, laughs, and plenty of mischief for fans of all ages. Releasing April 18 on the DC Kids YouTube channel, the latest episode, "Coastal Catastrophe," features Krypto's latest misadventure, as a fun day at the beach goes sideways when some sneaky foes get between a hungry Krypto and a hot dog. HBO Max with a dedicated hub highlighting classic films, beloved animated series, and the 2025 blockbuster hit "Superman." Subscribers can also explore the "Fortress of Solitude" collection every day of the year, featuring "Superman & Lois," "My Adventures with Superman," "Krypto Saves the Day!," and more.

with a dedicated hub highlighting classic films, beloved animated series, and the 2025 blockbuster hit "Superman." Subscribers can also explore the "Fortress of Solitude" collection every day of the year, featuring "Superman & Lois," "My Adventures with Superman," "Krypto Saves the Day!," and more. TBS will air a marathon of Superman-themed episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" from 8:30 to 10:30 PM ET on 4/18, with on-screen graphics for Superman Day.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!