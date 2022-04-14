RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Ru-Vealed Season's Competing Queens

Summer is sneaking up and this season of RuPaul's Drag Race is almost over, which means the latest season of Drag Race All Stars is locked and loaded. Today via live stream, the cast of competing queens was announced – and it's the long-rumored "Oops! All Winners" All Stars Legends season.

In no particular order, the Drag Race All Stars stage welcomes back eight queens who have won either a prior All Stars season, their original season, or even Drag Race UK. The most recent queen competing is Jaida Essence Hall from season 12; joining her is season 11 winner Yvie Oddly.

Jinkx Monsoon, winner of season 5, and Raja, season 3's winner will also compete again. Both queens have evolved their drag styles and art since appearing on the show originally and it will be interesting to see them compete in the same competition but so differently (or not).

In the "double trouble" club are queens who competed in their original season then returned to win All Stars. From Drag Race season 9 as well as All Stars 4 returns Trinity "The Tuck" Taylor as well as her co-winner from All Stars 4 (originally appearing on season 10) Monet X Change. Rounding out the All Stars winning queens is Shea Coulee, from season 9 and All Stars 5.

The final competing legendary queen this season hails from the UK – specifically from Drag Race UK season 1 – is the winner The Vivienne! The Vivienne is the only queen competing who has won a season but has not won any money along with her title, as Drag Race UK is technically a BBC show. But now that she's competing on American soil, all bets are off and there is a grand prize of $200,000 on the line – motivation, much?

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 will premiere May 20, 2022, on Paramount+ with the first two episodes, then weekly for the duration of the season as the queens compete for the title of "Queen of all Queens".