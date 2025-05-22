Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: drag race, rupaul

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars S10E04 Preview: Behind "The Eight Ball"

Check out our preview of the next round of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10, S10E04: "The Eight Ball (aka The Magic 8 Ball)."

Heading into the fourth episode of Paramount+'s RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10, we had a whole lot of makeovers going on and a whole lot of points being thrown around. But by the time the smoke cleared and the end credits rolled, the first bracket's Aja, Bosco, and Irene The Alien were moving forward to the semi-finals. Meanwhile, DeJa Skye, Olivia Lux, and Phoenix were sent home (though RuPaul revealed that one eliminated queen will re-enter the competition at the season finale). That brings us to our "First Lewk" at S10E04: " The Eight Ball (aka The Magic 8 Ball)," as a new bracket of queens enters the scene – and it's not long before our queens start taking sides. With nightlife icon Susanne Bartsch on board, our competitors will be challenged to create some impactful looks using items found in giant 8-balls. Along with the preview above, we have a look back at last week's lip-sync battle between Bosco and Irene The Alien, to the tune of "Pocketbook" by Jennifer Hudson feat. Ludacris, and the latest episode of The Pit Stop, with Monet X Change and Kim Chi.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10: Meet Your Queens!

When Does "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 10 Debut? In the U.S., you can start checking out the first two rounds on Paramount+ beginning Friday, May 9th, at midnight ET/9 pm PT (with new episodes dropping on Fridays).

Who's Returning for "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 10? Along with Emmy Award-winning host RuPaul, mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and TS Madison – and recurring judge Law Roach – are back for this season.

Who Can We Expect as Guest Judges for "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 10? The star-studded lineup includes Ice Spice, Chappell Roan, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo, Kate Beckinsale, Susanne Bartsch, Adam Shankman, Jamal Sims, Mayan Lopez, Devery Jacobs, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

What's This We're Hearing About the "Tournament of All Stars"? The queens will be divided into three groups of six, each competing in their own bracket across three episodes.

Pink Bracket: Jorgeous, Lydia Butthole Kollins, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Tina Burner, Nicole Paige Brooks, and Kerri Colby.

Purple Bracket: Denali, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Alyssa Hunter, Daya Betty, Acid Betty, and Ginger Minj.

Orange Bracket: Olivia Lux, Bosco, Aja, DeJa Skye, Phoenix, and Irene the Alien.

At the end of each bracket, the top three queens with the highest point totals will advance to the semi-finals, where they'll go head-to-head with the top queens from the other groups in another round of fierce competition over two episodes.

The tournament will then culminate in an epic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown grand finale episode, where the finalists will battle it out for a grand prize of $200,000 and a place in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Will "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked" Be Around for Season 10? Yup, new episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ beginning May 9th. The series takes viewers behind the scenes to show them the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate each week.

Here's our updated rundown of the remaining queens competing during Paramount+'s RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10:

Acid Betty

Instagram: @acidbetty; X: @acidbettyrocks

Let the acid trip begin! Season eight's unapologetic iconoclast, Acid Betty, returns to the competition to kick ass and take names. She's a gifted visual artist whose punk rock vibes and unfiltered attitude stood out in The Werkroom and on The Mainstage, making her a hardcore contender for the crown.

Aja

Instagram: @ajathekween; X: @ajaoxum; TikTok: @venusthekween

Ayo sis, Aja is in the building! Part Harajuku, part hood, all attitude. This Brooklyn-bred banjee queen from season nine and ALL STARS season three is back with a fast tongue, sickening vogue moves and some unfinished business. She's here to cement her legacy and snatch that crown.

Alyssa Hunter

Instagram/X/TikTok: @thealyssahunter

It's officially hunting season, because the trade of season 14, Alyssa Hunter, is here! Fellow contestants better watch out; they might end up as prey for this polished pageant queen because this Puerto Rican knockout has her sights set on ALL STARS glory!

Bosco

Instagram/X: @hereisbosco

Seattle's demon queen is back with a monster appetite for the crown! Bosco was saved from elimination by a golden chocolate bar in season 14 and clawed her way to the finale. Now this burlesque beauty is armed with cutting-edge fashion and razor-sharp wit and she's ready to slice through the competition!

Cynthia Lee Fontaine

Instagram: @cynthialeefontaine; TikTok: @cynthialeefontaine_

It's time to get Cucu! The beloved queen of seasons eight and nine is back! This Puerto Rican singer, cancer survivor and activist from Texas has the heart of a champion and a zany charm that'll tickle your funny bone. ¡Prepárate para enamorarte de nuevo!

Daya Betty

Instagram/TikTok: @dayabetty; X: @daya_betty417

The statuesque punk rock powerhouse of season 14 is back! After an early elimination, Daya Betty battled her way to the grand finale, proving she's the ultimate comeback kid. Bold, outspoken and relentless, she's hungry for the crown and willing to go all the way.

Denali

Instagram/TikTok: @denalifoxx; X: @denalifox

Drag's gold medal bitch has entered the tournament! Denali is an ice-skating athlete turned lip-sync assassin, and she's trained hard for the Olympics of Drag. Queens beware – she just might triple lutz and leave the other queens skating on thin ice!

Ginger Minj

Instagram: @gingerminj; TikTok/X: @thegingerminj

Ribbit-Ribbit. The glamour toad and southern-fried queen of sass, Ginger Minj, is back to get this competition cooking! This campy powerhouse from season seven, ALL STARS season two and season six has been wowing fans for years on tours, in Vegas, in films and television projects and she's a cookbook author! She's now ready for the next chapter in her story – becoming a winner, baby!

Irene the Alien

Instagram/X: @irenethealien; TikTok: @irene_the_alien

Greetings, earthlings! Irene the Alien has landed from Seattle and she's ready to disrupt the competition. Her time on season 15 was short, but she made a lasting impact. This go around, her far-out looks and flair for the otherworldly, will show the judges she's no one-episode wonder!

Jorgeous

Instagram/TikTok/X: @Jorgeous_1

It's getting muggy in here! Hello-tis, it's your girl Jorgeous! Fresh off ALL STARS season nine, this pint-sized diva from season 14 is back to gag the judges with her electrifying performances and remind the world that she was born to do drag. Spicy, stunning and ready to slay, she's living proof that dynamite comes in small packages!

Kerri Colby

Instagram: @kerricolby; TikTok: @thekerricolby

A beautiful baddie straight from the doll factory, Kerri Colby is serving face, body and hair for the ages. Repping the legendary House of Colby, the confessional queen of season 14 has business to attend to – starting with getting her puss-perfect portrait in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Lydia B. Kollins

Instagram: @foreheadbrows; TikTok: @lydiabkollins

Fresh off season 17, spooky kooky Lydia B. Kollins is making a U-turn back into The Werkroom to show she's been an All Star all along! Her irreverent drag and stamped mug took her far last season, but now this butthole is ready to go all the way – and she's itching for the crown. No ointment for that!

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Instagram: @mistressisabellebrooks; X: @MistresslBrooks; TikTok: @the_mib

The heavyweight champ of season 15 is back in the ring, ready to knock out the competition! This larger-than-life Houston diva pulls no punches when it comes to drag pageantry, and she lives to stir the pot. With Mistress, there are no safe words, no mercy and zero tolerance for drag delusion. Get ready to submit.

Nicole Paige Brooks

Instagram/TikTok: @thenicolepaigebrooks; X: @nicolepbrooks

Hey y'all, it's Nicole Paige Brooks from Atlanta, Georgia! Fifteen years after her season two debut, this veteran is back to show the children how it's done. And yes, her pronouns are legend and icon!

Tina Burner

Instagram/TikTok/X: @thetinaburner

Hell yeah! New York's premier camp comedy queen, Tina Burner is back to turn it and burn it! After blazing through season 13, this veteran diva is taking a pit stop from her tours and residencies to set the competition aflame. And yes, she's still on fire!

Paramount+'s RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10's "Queen RuVeal" launched exclusively on the RuPaul's Drag Race YouTube channel, along with additional content across social. Join the conversation by using #DragRace and #AllStars10, and follow the official accounts on Instagram, X, Facebook, and TikTok.

