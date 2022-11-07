Spy x Family Season 1 Ep. 18 Served Up More Slices of Life: Review

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, "Uncle the Private Tutor" & "Daybreak," was another 2-in-1 deal that brought us more Yuri and a new character—Nega Twilight. It was a fun little episode. More slice-of-lifey than action-oriented, but it is taking the moment to build up on characters and slowly gives us a better sense of them and everyone around them.

So Anya, like Loid, has realized she will not be able to pass the midterms, but because of a completely different reason: the exams will be taking place during the new moon, and her powers do not work during this period. As viewers, it was something new to find out, but I wonder if it means we will start getting more into her past and the lab she grew up in. I like to see that characters are slowly being fleshed out. While expectations are low, Yor still invites Yuri to sit and help tutor Anya. At first, he is pretty mean, competing still for Yor's love and attention. Even though he does not manage to make any progress, he does pump her up and inspires her to focus more on her studies.

I thought it was a pretty important and sweet scene where he explains where learning and studying can take her. I also think it was good for Anya to be able to relate to someone in a similar position as Yuri was growing up. Anya and Yor seem equally invested in making the Forger family work, at times more than Loid himself. h Anya's expressions will never cease to be my favorite parts of the show. Also, seeing Damian return her smirk had me in giggles; it was a nice touch. Yuri eating Yor's snacks and the faint sounds of his barfing were also pretty high on the hysterical scale. And come on, Bond should have been alerted by his tingly senses about Yor's cooking. Seeing him pass out after eating crumbles was another laughing fit.

Twilight has long accepted Anya's lack of motivation and talent so far; however, that does not stop him from going to Anya's school to alter her grades to ensure she does not fail. On the way there, he tails a spy who is on a similar mission as his: to alter the Desmonds' grades to ensure they fail. He calls himself Daybreak, inspired by Twilight himself. I actually felt bad for the dude, and I honestly hope we can see him again. I wonder who he is working for that would be targeting the Desmonds. That said, so far, this is the only person who has made Twilight lose his composure, and I loved every second of it. I have to add that it also seems that Yuri really did inspire Anya to do better— she actually passed… barely, but she did, and I am just as proud as Loid.

I hope we start seeing some sort of pick-up and a more well-rounded view of the characters at play and the story itself. I think that just like with Anya's power, there will be a few things we will be learning about the Forgers and those around them. I look forward to more Yuri-Anya-Loid moments, though his obsession with Yor seems a little too extra at times. I cannot wait to see more family interactions and where things are actually leading as Spy x Family continues to unfold.

Spy x Family Season 1 Episode 18 "Uncle the Private Tutor" & "Daybreak" Review by Alejandra Bodden 7.5 / 10 This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, "Uncle the Private Tutor" & "Daybreak," was another 2-in-1 deal that brought us more Yuri and a new character—Nega Twilight. It was a fun little episode. More slice-of-lifey than action-oriented, but it is taking the moment to build up on characters and slowly gives us a better sense of them and everyone around them.