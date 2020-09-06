Okay, let me just say that the eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race has some of my absolute all-time favorite queens, and I love it already. But despite that, it's still objectively the most entertaining season with the best mix of challenges and most entertaining mix of personalities and talent. Kim Chi is delicious as ever, Bob the Drag Queen (not to be confused with Bob the Television Host) always brings the comedy, and may Chi Chi DeVayne rest in all the peace and fabulous-ness she brought to the stage.

I absolutely love the storyline about Chi Chi learning to love being country – being from the south myself, I understand that struggle of hating everything about where you grew up because it's not like everywhere else and what we see praised in the media. So very often, southern accents are used as a mark of ignorance or a way to show a character is "uncivilized" or played for comedy and it's a hard journey to owning it, especially in a creative medium like theater, Hollywood, or big city drag.

Speaking of big city drag, the New York queens this season came to slay and play. Acid Betty, Thorgy Thor, and Bob the Drag Queen hit the runway running and didn't relent. Now, I am a big fan of Bob the Drag Queen, but objectively, he was amazing this season. Acid Betty was our resident shock queen, Thorgy our hipster queen – and altogether, they made for some great television!

We also got quirky wholesome queens Kim Chi, Chi Chi DeVayne, and Cynthia Lee Fontaine and they were all adorable. I loved getting to see Chi Chi and Kim explore their art and bare their souls – they are absolute darlings. Speaking of darlings, Cynthia Lee Fontaine came at us with that big Latina energy and I was living for it.

Now, I was surprised that Derrick Barry was actually decent on this season – I had only seen her on All Stars 5 and that clip where she's crying on the runway about putting herself in a Britney box and was immediately over her. But I didn't totally hate her on this season and it makes sense now why she was brought back on All Stars. I do agree she's more of an impersonator and less of a Drag Queen, but that opens a whole conversation about what drag as an art form means to you as a person. All-in-all, a delightful season – season 7 was kind of in a slump with the mix of personalities and storylines and challenges, but season 8 brought it, boots the house down for sure. Of course, it also helps that Bob the Drag Queen was crowned the winner. All hail Bob the reigning champion!