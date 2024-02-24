Posted in: Adult Swim, CW, Starz, TBS, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, american dad, exclusive, hulu, interview, Night Court, party down, Rick & Morty, ryan hansen, starz, TBS, veronica mars

Ryan Hansen Talks Party Down, Veronica Mars, Rick and Morty & More

Ryan Hansen (Night Court) discussed his voiceover work on American Dad & Rick and Morty and the Party Down & Veronica Mars revivals.

Ryan Hansen is always looking to contribute however he can as a character actor whether it's leading, being part of an ensemble, or guest starring. While promoting his guest role on Night Court, the actor spoke to Bleeding Cool about his recent bold decision to go into voiceover work with TBS's American Dad! and Adult Swim's Rick & Morty, his returns to STARZ series Party Down and the UPN/CW/Hulu series Veronica Mars, and if he thinks Warner Bros will revive the Kristen Bell series again elsewhere.

How Hansen Was Guided During His Voiceover Roles

Bleeding Cool: You went into the voiceover world in recent years, and you've done stints in 'American Dad!' and 'Rick & Morty.' What was it like jumping into those experiences?

It's so cool. 'American Dad!' has been going forever, and to be able to voice a couple of characters on there, it's fun. I go in, and I don't know what I'm doing until I'm there. As far as the voice and what I'm doing, we get to play with it, and they coach you through it, like, "Try it more like that. That was great." That's fun. It's also the easiest schedule. Multi-cam is an easy schedule, but voiceover is the coolest. 'Rick & Morty,' I don't know if it's iconic yet, but it's one of those shows that's so fun to go, play and do weird characters on there. It's the coolest, and you can wear your jammies.

Ryan Hansen on Party Down & Veronica Mars Revivals & Future

Party Down follows a group of actors who move to Los Angeles to make it big but end up working as caterers. Premiering in 2009, the series initially ran for two seasons and revived in 2023 and starred Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Lizzy Caplan, Megan Mullally, and Jane Lynch. Veronica Mars follows the title character (Kristen Bell), who dedicates her life to solving mysteries in the affluent town of Neptune after her best friend is murdered and her father is removed as county Sheriff. The series originally premiered on UPN in 2004 before its move to becoming The CW and lasted three seasons until 2006 before its revival season on Hulu in 2019. It also starred Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, Teddy Dunn, Michael Muhney, and Tina Majorino.

What show were you more surprised to be able to revisit: 'Veronica Mars' or 'Party Down?' And do you think 'Veronica Mars' will see another season?

I felt surprised at both returns because it had been so long in between both, 'Party Down' even longer, and I thought for sure. 'Party Down,' I would say… I was most surprised because everyone's kind of going off and doing their things; getting everyone back together scheduling-wise was almost impossible, but it worked out. We got everyone but Lizzy, and she was devastated. Hopefully, we'll get to do it again. I would also be surprised if I got to do it again and it's all because of scheduling. Was there another question?

'Veronica Mars,' after that revival season on Hulu, have you heard if Warner Bros had any interest in trying to maybe shop it elsewhere on another platform?

Everyone's game is to do it. I love playing Dick. I think the fans were bummed by how that season ended [with Logan's death]. If there's a twist on how that could be reversed, I don't know. Maybe not, I don't know. I honestly don't know. I think it would do it.

The Night Court season finale airs March 5th on NBC and streams the following day on Peacock.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!