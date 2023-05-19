S.W.A.T. Season 7: Final Season Promo Teases "One Last Mission" With the sixth season wrapping up earlier tonight, CBS aired a brief promo for S.W.A.T. Season 7 that teased "One Last Mission."

With the sixth season of CBS' Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. having officially wrapped on the east coast as I write this, fans can't help but think just how different this night almost ended up being heading into the final two episodes. That's because, for about three days, those almost ended up being the show's final episodes ever. First, it was canceled after the network and Sony Pictures TV couldn't agree on financials. And then, both parties had a change of heart that we're sure had nothing to do with the waves of pushback the move received from fans and news sites. Grabbing the flag and leading the charge was Moore, who didn't pull punches, calling out all parties involved for the disrespect he said was being shown to a series that has performed above and beyond the network's expectations. Finally, on May 8th, we learned that the series would be back for a 13-episode seventh & final season.

As both a thank you and a friendly reminder that there was "One Last Mission" on the way, CBS aired the following teaser for the long-running series' final chapters:

Earlier this month, fans learned that the series will be back for a 13-episode seventh & final season. Moore and David Lim (Victor Tan) wanted to make sure that all of you knew how much being able to wrap up the series on their terms with an official final season meant to them. And with all due respect to Lim… Moore is in fine celebratory mode, so his energy levels alone are enough to check out their Instagram video from a few hours after news of the show's return was confirmed. Here's a look at what Moore and Lim had to share with everyone regarding the show's resurrection and how much they appreciated the support that the show received over the 72-96 hours after the initial cancellation news hit:

CBS's S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore (Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson), Alex Russell (Jim Street), Jay Harrington (David "Deacon" Kay), Kenny Johnson (Dominique Luca), David Lim (Victor Tan), Patrick St. Esprit (Commander Robert Hicks), and Rochelle Aytes (Nichelle). Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman, and Paul Bernard serve as executive producers, with the series stemming from Sony Pictures Television (in association with CBS Studios)