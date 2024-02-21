Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, animation, SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Reach Tentative Agreement on TV/Film Animation Deals

SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract for television and feature film animation.

Last year's SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes would bring television & film productions to a grinding halt for most of 2023, finally resulting in new three-year contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for both unions. Thankfully, it doesn't appear that we're going to have a repeat of that on the animation side – with SAG-AFTRA & AMPTP reaching a tentative agreement on a three-year contract for television and feature film animation. For now, details will remain under wraps until the SAG-AFTRA National Board approves the agreement – from there, a ratification vote will be set among the union members. Here's a look at what SAG-AFTRA had to share in a statement earlier today:

SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement on successor agreements to the 2020 Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists Television Animation Agreement and the 2020 Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists Basic Cable Agreement for Animated Motion Pictures. Full details of the agreement will not be provided until after the tentative agreement has been reviewed by SAG-AFTRA leadership in the coming weeks. The tentative agreement will be sent to the affected SAG-AFTRA membership for ratification upon leadership approval.

Building off of the previous deals, here is a look at some of the highlights from the 2020 SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP deal:

WAGE INCREASES: 2.5% in the first year – 3% in each of the second and third years.

An increase of 1% in employer contributions to the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan – with optional wage diversions in the second & third years, which would allow the union to shift 0.5% from the wage hikes to the union's health plan or to the SAG Pension Plan/AFTRA Retirement Fund.

STREAMING GAINS: High-budget animated programs made for subscription streaming services (Amazon, Netflix, Max, etc.) saw a 26% increase in residuals.

In terms of the budget threshold that would trigger high-budget coverage for half-hour animated programs made for subscription streaming services (Amazon, Netflix, Max, etc.), that number was reduced from $550,000 to $500,000.

