SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Reach Tentative Agreement to End 118-Day Strike

Reports are that SAG-AFTRA's Negotiating Committee and AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement to end the 118-day long strike.

After hearing some cautious but promising comments from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav & Disney's Bob Iger during their company's respective earnings calls earlier today, the entertainment industry waiting with its collective breath held for what may result from today's talks. And what those talks brought is a tentative agreement between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP after the union's negotiating committee voted unanimously on the proposal. Full details are expected on Friday when the agreement goes to the SAG-AFTRA national board for approval. The strike will officially come to an end this Thursday at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET).

Last Wednesday night, SAG-AFTRA messaged its members to inform them that they had met that day "to discuss and finalize our response to the AMPTP AI counter-proposal" that the union received from the AMPTP on Tuesday. "The negotiators then met with AMPTP representatives for more than three hours" on Wednesday afternoon and evening "to present and review our revised proposal." SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee added in their update that it was still awaiting "the AMPTP's response to our comprehensive counter proposal package, which we gave them on Saturday, addressing outstanding issues." And that brought us to Thursday – with no response from the AMPTP leading to no formal talks between SAG-AFTRA Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland's and AMPTP President Carol Lombardini's teams. However, additional reporting on Friday revealed that "conversations" did take place between the union and the studios & streamers on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the studios & streamers submitted what it called its "Last, Best, and Final Offer" – which the union spent Saturday, Sunday & part of Monday reviewing before offering a response later on Monday. Since that time, formal and side conversations have been taking place between both sides – leading us to Wednesday.

