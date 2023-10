Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, wga

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Set to Meet Tuesday: Still "Far Apart on Key Issues"

SAG-AFTRA confirmed to its members that the union and AMPTP are set to meet again on Tuesday after both sides worked independently on Monday.

Though SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP spent Monday working independently, the union and studios & streamers confirmed that the two sides are set to meet on Tuesday. And despite the positive buzz that's been rumbling over the past few days, SAG-AFTRA's TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee made it clear that there are still some key issues that need to be addressed. "While talks over the past week have been productive, we remain far apart on key issues," reads the message sent to union members earlier this evening. The update went on to urge members to "help us keep pressure on the AMPTP by showing up on the picket lines, raising your voices at rallies across the country, and by posting messages of support and strength on social media." It's not clear if Disney's Bob Iger, NBCUniversal's Donna Langley, Warner Bros Discovery's David Zaslav, and Netflix's Ted Sarandos will return for Tuesday's meeting.

SAG-AFTRA Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland On Negotiations

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood (video below) during picketing outside of Netflix earlier today, SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland shared some cautious perspectives on how the talks have been going. "We worked all weekend, working with the company reps to try and move the ball forward. I remain cautiously optimistic about making progress. We are not there yet. So, any rumors that have been floating around that the deal was imminent… we have real substantive issues still between us, but we are working to make progress. We're going to be continuing this week as it takes until it's done. But those issues are important, and so there is no agreement until we reach that point," Crabtree-Ireland shared.

While the good vibes about how things are going are definitely there, Crabtree-Ireland also wanted to tamper down unrealistic expectations on where things stand at this point. "People seem to think we're at a point where we're just dotting I's and crossing T's. That's not the situation; there are substantive issues, [and] we're still working hard to bridge real gaps. But the dialogue has been productive and constructive. We're just gonna keep at it," he explained. And though it hasn't been brought up in the headline coverage of the talks lately, Crabtree-Ireland made clear that AI is still a core issue for the union. "I will say that AI is really important in this negotiation, it has been since day one. That is an area that we are particularly focused on right now. Because without bridging some key gaps in AI, we won't be able to reach a deal. That is an important area we're focused on," he added.

As for how quickly a deal could be reached, Crabtree-Ireland couldn't say – adding that much of it depends on how AMPTP responds to the union's proposals. "It's hard to say; it really depends on how the companies respond to what we put across the table to them. It could be something that moves quickly; it could be something where there's really a disconnect. So, it's very hard for me to predict any kind of timeframe on it," he explained. "Instead, really, what I would just say is, we are 100% laser-focused on moving this negotiation forward. That's why we were at it all weekend, and we'll stay at it until a deal is reached."

(WATCH) Outside of Netflix today, SAG-AFTRA's Duncan Crabtree-Ireland tells Deadline there are still "substantive issues" to overcome in the negotiations with the AMPTP #SAGAFTRAStrike pic.twitter.com/2eEyKLLYaV — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

