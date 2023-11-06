Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, wga

SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP: Still No Agreement on AI, Other "Essential Items"

SAG-AFTRA offers update on AMPTP proposal: "There are several essential items on which we still do not have an agreement, including AI"

Article Summary SAG-AFTRA negotiators respond to the AMPTP's "Last, Best, & Final" offer.

There are still no agreements on "several essential items," including AI.

SAG-AFTRA: "Please know every member of our TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee is determined to secure the right deal and thereby bring this strike to an end responsibly".

SAG-AFTRA promised to keep union members updated...

SAG-AFTRA has responded to what the AMPTP tagged as its "Last, Best and Final" offer on Monday. And while there's a lot riding on how this current round of talks goes – the union messaged its members that "the right deal" isn't there yet. Confirming that SAG-AFTRA "formally responded to the AMPTP's 'Last, Best & Final' offer" this morning, SAG-AFTRA's TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee reaffirmed that they were "determined to secure the right deal and thereby bring this strike to an end responsibly." But to that end, the union shared that "there are several essential items on which we still do not have an agreement, including AI," adding that members will be kept "informed as events unfold."

Here's a look at the message that went out from SAG-AFTRA earlier today – followed by the full text:

Dear #SagAftraMembers: This morning our negotiators formally responded to the AMPTP's "Last, Best & Final" offer. Please know every member of our TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee is determined to secure the right deal and thereby bring this strike to an end responsibly. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/1PwqaoNXAJ — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) November 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Dear #SagAftraMembers: This morning our negotiators formally responded to the AMPTP's "Last, Best & Final" offer. Please know every member of our TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee is determined to secure the right deal and thereby bring this strike to an end responsibly. There are several essential items on which we still do not have an agreement, including AI. We will keep you informed as events unfold. In solidarity and gratitude, Your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee

On last Wednesday night, SAG-AFTRA messaged its members to inform them that they had met that day "to discuss and finalize our response to the AMPTP AI counter-proposal" that the union received from the AMPTP on Tuesday. "The negotiators then met with AMPTP representatives for more than three hours" on Wednesday afternoon and evening "to present and review our revised proposal." SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee added in their update that it was still awaiting "the AMPTP's response to our comprehensive counter proposal package, which we gave them on Saturday, addressing outstanding issues." And that brought us to Thursday – with no response from the AMPTP leading to no formal talks between SAG-AFTRA Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland's and AMPTP President Carol Lombardini's teams. However, additional reporting on Friday revealed that "conversations" did take place between the union and the studios & streamers on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the studios & streamers submitted what it called its "Last, Best, and Final Offer" – which the union spent Saturday, Sunday & part of Monday reviewing before offering a response later on Monday.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!