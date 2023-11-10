Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, wga

SAG-AFTRA National Board Approves Deal; Union Members Set to Vote

The SAG-AFTRA National Board has approved the tentative agreement by 86%. Now, the union's membership gets to vote on the deal.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland & the union's TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee got a deal from AMPTP that they were proud of – and now, it's cleared the next hurdle. During a press conference this afternoon, the union confirmed that the SAG-AFTRA National Board had approved the tentative agreement by 86% – sending the agreement to union members to vote on for final ratification.

We did it! Our historic TV/Theatrical/Streaming strike is over as of 12:01 a.m. PT this morning.

After 118 days on strike, we are set to change the future of our industry with a transformative contract that includes gains for every category of SAG-AFTRA member who works this contract.

This revolutionary agreement achieves major breakthroughs in addressing compensation via residuals and protections from generative artificial intelligence technology while reaffirming the role human performers play in the production of film, television and streaming entertainment.

Tomorrow, the National Board will meet to review the tentative agreement and vote on whether or not to send it to you, the membership, for a ratification vote.

Although full details will not be shared in advance of tomorrow's meeting, we wanted to share just a few key deal points:

• More than one billion dollars in new wages and benefit plan funding;

• A streaming participation bonus;

• Minimum compensation increases that break the so-called "industry pattern;"

• For the first time, consent and compensation guardrails on the use of AI;

• Raised Pension & Health caps that will channel more value into our funds; and

• Critical protections for diverse communities.

We're proud of the phenomenal efforts of our TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee, and send our sincerest thanks to you — the members — who made these gains possible by granting a strike authorization prior to negotiations and remaining resolved throughout the 118 days of our strike. Your solidarity helped us achieve the necessary leverage to secure these unprecedented gains.

We're also grateful to our union siblings who stood by our side – literally and figuratively – from the very beginning. We truly could not have succeeded without your unwavering support.

Effective immediately, all SAG-AFTRA members should fulfill their contractual obligations and return to work.

Members and influencers may resume services relating to publicity and the promotion of motion pictures produced under the CBA and Television Agreement without consequence or conflict with the union.

Please keep an eye out for an email from SAG-AFTRA and follow us on social media for news on the National Board's recommendation.

In unity,

President [Fran Drescher] and National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator [Duncan Crabtree-Ireland]

