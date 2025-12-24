Posted in: Anime, Netflix, TV | Tagged: sakamoto days

Sakamoto Days Season 2 Announcement Teaser, Key Art Released

Production on the second season of the hit retired hitman anime series Sakamoto Days is underway, with a teaser and key art poster released.

Article Summary Sakamoto Days Season 2 has been officially announced with a new teaser and key art revealed at Jump Festa 2026.

The hitman-turned-convenience store owner, Taro Sakamoto, returns for new action-packed adventures.

Season 1 adapted 75 manga chapters and ranked in Netflix's global top ten for 14 weeks with 106 million hours viewed.

The ongoing manga offers plenty of story left; Season 2’s exact release date will be announced soon.

The world's favourite Retired Hitman anime series, Sakamoto Days, is getting a second season after the highly successful first season. A teaser trailer and announcement were made at Jump Festa 2026 in Japan this past weekend. Fans can look forward to more adventures of Taro Sakamoto, the retired hitman turned convenience store owner, as he navigates challenges from his past while trying to protect his family.

Taro Sakamoto appears to be a schlubby convenience store owner with a nice wife and sweet young daughter, but then hitmen and wannabes start showing up to try to kill him. Turns out he used to be the world's deadliest hitman before he mysteriously disappeared, until now. He retired to marry and settle down, but the price on his head was never lifted, and now more and more assassins have found out where he's been hiding all these years and want to collect the bounty and make their names off being the one who took out the world's greatest hitman. Sakamoto, however, still has all his deadly skills and now a family to live for and protect. He ends up converting several of the younger hitmen to his side, including a telepath, a kung fu princess and a sniper, who all want to learn from him, and they face off against the entire organization that used to employ him and now wants him dead. It's Found Family versus the World, as all anime series are about.

The first season of Sakamoto Days adapted 75 chapters of the manga, covering nine volumes. It stayed in Netflix's global top ten for 14 weeks and accumulated over 106 million viewing hours. The weekly manga serial is currently up to chapter 242 and is far from over. There are many more chapters left to adapt, providing ample material for future episodes.

Sakamoto Days is streaming on Netflix. The premiere date for season 2 will be announced at a later date. It's either going to be out next year or in 2027, depending on how long production takes.

