Sarah Michelle Gellar on How Wolf Pack Script Reminded Her Of "Buffy"

With this week bringing another round of Television Critics Association (TCA) press events, Paramount+ had a chance to promote writer & executive producer Jeff Davis' upcoming Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring Wolf Pack ahead of its upcoming New York Comic Con (NYCC) appearance. As excited as Davis' fans already were for the project, that excitement grew ten-folk when Gellar announced over the summer that she was joining the cast and executive producing. But after an influential and still-beloved run as Buffy Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gellar wasn't interested in a return to horror television.

" I've been pitched once, twice, 2000 of these [types of shows]. Honestly, at first, I had no intention of saying yes [to 'Wolf Pack']," Gellar revealed during the TCA session. So what changed her mind? "When I read the script, it was the first time where my interest was so piqued. One of the beauties of 'Buffy' was the sort of metaphorical aspect of it. These real monsters were the metaphors for the horror of high school, and to me, that's what made the show so important and why it stands the test of time. So when I read the script [for 'Wolf Pack'], and I spoke to Jeff [Davis], we discussed the issues he wanted to tackle, mainly anxiety and depression among children, specifically having to do with their use of devices and the lack of connectivity. It's something that I think about all the time, and it's so prominent." Of course, starring in a series that folks want to buzz about isn't a bad thing, either- with Gellar adding, "But at the same time, I love water cooler shows. I want to be on a show that everyone's talking about."

Gellar plays arson Investigator Kristin Ramsey, a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles. Joining Gellar are Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), Armani Jackson (Honor Society, Chad), Bella Shepard (iCarly, The Wilds), Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflower), and Tyler Lawrence Gray (Our Town, Macbeth). Now here's a look at that special moment from SDCC when Gellar surprised more than a few folks:

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy, Everett (Jackson), and girl, Blake (Shepard), whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others, fraternal twins Harlan (Gray) and Luna (Robertson), who was adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf. Davis and Gellar will serve as executive producers alongside Joe Genier, with Mike Elliott as co-executive producer for Capital Arts. Pilot episode director Jason Ensler will also executive produce. With production kicking off next week in Atlanta, Georgia, the series premieres on Paramount+ later this year (U.S., Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, South Korea, Ireland, UK, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland & France).