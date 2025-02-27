Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: angel, buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Sarah Michelle Gellar Quotes "Buffy" to Honor Michelle Trachtenberg

Sarah Michelle Gellar paraphrased "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" in her heartbreaking post honoring the late Michelle Trachtenberg.

Shortly after the tragic and heartbreaking news hit that Michelle Trachtenberg (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gossip Girl) had passed away at the age of 39, the entertainment community came out to express its grief and heartbreak while also honoring the impact that the actress had over the course of her career. For "Buffy" fans, Trachtenberg will always be Dawn Summers – a character that went from being just Buffy Summers' (Sarah Michelle Gellar) "sister" to a well-rounded character in her own right – with Trachtenberg embuing in Dawn a diversity of feelings and emotions that quickly had us believing that she had been a part of the "Scooby Gang" since day one. Earlier, David Boreanaz, James Marsters, Emma Caulfield, Alyson Hannigan, and Nicholas Brendon took to social media to remember Trachtenberg. Now, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charisma Carpenter have taken to social media to express their feelings about Trachtenberg's passing.

"'Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you'💔💔💔🗝️" read the caption to Gellar's post, along with an image gallery of her and Trachtenberg together:

"I did not know Michelle as well as some of my other colleagues from Buffy, but it is never easy to see someone so young, bright, beautiful, and full of promise pass away. It's devastating, actually," Carpenter began the caption to her Instagram post (which you can check out here). "I extend my deepest condolences to those who knew her better than I did—those who had the pleasure of working with her, those who loved her with all their might, her family, and her partner, whom I never met. I'm so sorry for your loss. I would be remiss not to acknowledge the undeniable impact she has had on the lives of her fans worldwide. She will live on through her performances and her love of storytelling forever. Rest easy, Michelle."

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Michelle Trachtenberg on Dawn's Development

"I was introduced to the show like, 'Boom, here I am!' Take it or leave it, and I hope you take it," Trachtenberg shared with the BBC during a 2014 interview, explaining how she was introduced to the character of Dawn Summers and how she developed the role. "Dawn was introduced as Buffy's sister, and she's just a regular teenage girl, she has her opinions on the world and all that. I never like to think ahead to the end of the season, 'Oh, will I be coming back,' because if you're thinking too much about the technicalities of what you do, you can't really put all the creative ingredients into what you're doing now. That was a big thing for me especially playing Dawn, because I didn't know that much about her at all."

After meeting with the series creator, Trachtenberg realized that she would be carrying the weight when it came to fleshing out Dawn. Thankfully, being a fan of the series made the process easier for her. "What really helped and was very lucky was the fact that I was such a huge fan of the show that I understood how things were going to play out. Not that I knew what was going to happen during the course of the season, but I could guess," Trachtenberg shared. "It was really interesting to see all the hardships Dawn goes through, because even though she has this secret, she still has to play out her life like a regular teenage girl. She has to go to school, she has to do her chores and homework, she has to keep her room clean."

