SAS: Rogue Heroes – BBC Previews "Peaky Blinders" Creator's New Series

SAS: Rogue Heroes is the major new drama series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight about the origin of the Special Air Service during the darkest years of World War II. The 6-part series was filmed in the UK and Morocco and will air next year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The BBC released some first-look images of the series.

Cairo, 1941. David Stirling (Connor Swindells, Sex Education) – an eccentric young officer, hospitalised after a training exercise went wrong – is bored. Convinced that traditional commando units don't work, he creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare. He fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling's team is every bit as complicated, flawed, and reckless as they are astonishingly brave and heroic.

Swindells' David Stirling is joined by Jack O'Connell (Skins) as Paddy Mayne, Alfie Allen (Game Of Thrones) as Jock Lewes, and Sofia Boutella (Atomic Blonde) as Eve. Dominic West (The Wire, The Affair) plays Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke. Tom Glynn-Carney plays SAS founding member Mike Sadler. Additional cast includes BAFTA-winner Jason Watkins (Line of Duty, The Crown) alongside Stuart Campbell (Baptiste), Ralph Davis (Small Axe), Bobby Schofield (Time), Virgile Bramly (Grand Hotel), Tom Hygreck (La Garçonne), Paul Boche (SOKO Potsdam), David Alcock, Moritz Jahn (Dark), Arthur Orcier, Jordy Lagbre, Adrian Lukis, Anthony Calf, Isobel Laidler, and Ian Davies, who all play key roles across the series.

Steven Knight, who adapted Ben Macintyre's book SAS: Rogue Heroes, said, "It has been a privilege to work on a project which tells the story of a renegade band of soldiers who used wit and imagination as much as firepower to halt the march of Fascism across North Africa during the darkest days of World War Two. This is a war story like no other, told in a way that is at once inspired by the facts and true to the spirit of this legendary brigade of misfits and adventurers."

Karen Wilson, executive producer and Joint Managing Director of Kudos said, "With filming now complete, we're incredibly excited to give the world a first look at our Rogue Heroes. A huge thank you to the series' peerless cast and crew for bringing Steven Knight's ambitious, extraordinary scripts to life with such skill and style."

SAS: Rogue Heroes is a 6-part miniseries created and written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Taboo, A Christmas Carol) and directed by Tom Shankland with Stephen Smallwood as producer. The series is executive produced by Karen Wilson, Martin Haines, and Emma Kingsman-Lloyd for Kudos, and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. It was commissioned for the BBC by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer.

The SAS has consistently been fetishised in British pop culture as ultimate badasses, given that they originated the concepts of Black Ops and "wet assignments" or "wetwork", which are code for assassination assignments.

SAS: Rogue Heroes will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022.