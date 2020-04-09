NBC's Saturday Night Live has no interest in being left behind by all of the other late-night shows that have found ways to make it back onto the air. On Thursday, NBC announced that the long-running sketch comedy series will be back on the air this Saturday, April 11, at 11:30 pm. ET/PT. Of course, with everyone still in self-isolation home lockdown, the show won't be "live from New York" and the lights in Studio 8H will stay off for a little while longer. Similar to what viewers are experiencing with Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, this weekend's SNL will be produced remotely (as you can see from the image below) and include both familiar elements like "Weekend Update" and original content from the cast. Details on the episode are still coming together, so no word yet on if there will be a host or who that would be, as well as if there will be a musical guest.

Saturday Night Live's 2019-2020 company included Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as the series' head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Not including specials and digital series, the program has won 72 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with 270 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series).

In 1990 and 2009, the long-running sketch/variety series was honored with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and cited as "truly a national institution;" and was also inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame by the National Association of Broadcasters. Saturday Night Live is executive produced Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.