Saturday Night Live: Before Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac Was An "Avenger"?

So after getting thrown for a loop yesterday with an extra promo from Saturday Night Live host Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight), musical guest Charli XCX, and SNL cast member Aidy Bryant, we've reached "The Morning After." That's when we decompress and process the episode, which wasn't as strong as last week's John Mulaney-hosted episode but was still a strong effort (with "Meatballs" destined to haunt our dreams for years to come). So before we move onto the next cycle, we'll look at any fallout from the episode, "Cut for Time" sketches, and things like that. For example, Isaac's opening monologue was fun on a number of levels. But the too-good-to-be-true moment had to be when he shared some looks at the first film he ever wrote, directed & starred in (granted, he was 10-years-old). But the irony of the title considering he's about to plunge into the MCU is too huge to miss. Yup, it was… "The Avenger." Well, just not one of those Avengers…

Now here's a look back at Isaac's full opening monologue from this weekend's Saturday Night Live, where he comes across more like someone from "The Five-Timers Club" than a first-time host and offers a great message about loving all of us "weirdos" in the world. And don't forget that on March 12, Zoë Kravitz (The Batman) takes the main stage at Studio 8H to host, with musical guest Rosalía joining Kravitz:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

