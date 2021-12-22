Saturday Night Live: "Blues Brothers" Wiig & McKinnon Honor Michaels

Earlier this week, we reported on an interview that NBC's Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels had with CBS Mornings host Gayle King ahead of his Kennedy Center honor where he hinted at passing the SNL baton onto someone else after the long-running late-night series wraps its 50th anniversary season (2024-2025 broadcast season). Now, we're getting a look at the honoring ceremony that's airing tonight on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ (possibly a factor in Michaels's decision that "50" might be the magic number?), with Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon kicking things off by going "The Blues Brothers" route to honor Michaels. Following that, Steve Martin takes the stage to also honor Michaels, as well as demonstrate to the audience what a producer actually does.

Here's a look at Wiig, McKinnon, and Martin during tonight's Kennedy Center Honors broadcast:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon honor Lorne Michaels | 44th Kennedy Center Honors (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFJfOyXVWKw)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Steve Martin honors Lorne Michaels | 44th Kennedy Center Honors (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSWHJMETWg0)

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night for his Kennedy Center honor, Michaels revealed during his interview that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kennedy Center honoree Lorne Michaels talks legacy and "Saturday Night Live" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbAH77TGHik)

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).