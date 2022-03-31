Saturday Night Live: Carmichael, Gunna & Gardner Promise Their A-Game

Welcome to the Thursday portion of NBC's Saturday Night Live promotional cycle for this weekend's host Jerrod Carmichael (Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel) & musical guest Gunna. After yesterday's read-thru check-in (more on that below), we've reached the on-stage promo portion of things- and helping out this time is none other than SNL cast member Heidi Gardner. In the one and only promo (dammit), Carmichael and Gardner make a promise that they're both gonna bring their A-Game this week to Studio 8H. But as you're about to see, there might just be another method to their madness.

Here's a look at Carmichael, Gunna & Gardner checking in with only two days to go:

And here's a look back at Carmichael during Wednesday's SNL read-thru:

And don't forget that on April 9th, we have Jake Gyllenhaal (Ambulance) hosting with musical guest Camila Cabello. And finally, we have Lizzo (Watch Out for the Big Grrrls) doing double-duty as host & musical guest on April 16th. Now here's a look at the SNL "welcome" video for Carmichael and Gunna that was posted earlier this week:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).